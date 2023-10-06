Burbank Police Log: September 18 – September 24

Safety and security are concerns of the Burbank police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Making sure that there is peace and safety in the city, the Burbank police department on Sunday, September 24, picked up Amin Rahimi, who is employed as an engineer. The location is 1605 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 00:30 a.m. The charge is driving without a license.

Vakhtang Mesropyan lives in Glendale and is a driver and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Niagara St. and the time is 3:00 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

North Hollywood resident Kalani Eugene Perry was brought into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Delaware Road and the time is 2:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – battery and warrants.

Isai Rufino is a San Diego chef and was nabbed at Thornton Ave. and Brighton St. and the time is 10:20 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Mkrtych Otuzbiryan is a Sunland business owner and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Frederic St. and the time is 9:50 p.m. The charge is reckless driving.

On Saturday, September 23, Glendale De La Cruz, who lives in Glendale was apprehended at the Claremont police department. It took place at 3:56 a.m. The charges are reckless evading – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Lancaster student Jamal Rashand Gibson was taken into custody at 1301 West Victory Place and the time is 7:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and violating probation.

Eva LaQueisha Gaither lives in Lancaster and was pinched at the same site and the same time. The charges are identity theft – possession of a loaded firearm – driving with a suspended or revoked license and petty theft.

Lancaster resident and maintenance worker Daniel Arambula was cuffed at Keystone St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 11:50 p.m. The charges are possession of a firearm by a felon and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Kevin Ariel Bautista Orellano lives in North Hollywood and is a construction worker and was arrested after being charged with lewd acts with a minor. It took place at 11:38 p.m.

On Friday, September 22, Homin Lee, a resident of Lake Los Angeles and is a designer was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cohasset St. and the time is 00:40 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – forgery – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Matthew Giorgio Colombetti is a car salesman and lives in Palmdale and was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – false impersonation – identity theft – reckless driving and warrants.

Edmund Dermesropoian works at a car wash, is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 00:22 a.m. The charges are grand theft – receiving stolen property and a violation.

Kayla Marie Somerville is unemployed, a Chatsworth resident and was handcuffed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant. The time is 1:14 p.m.

Eddy Garcia is a Sun Valley dishwasher and was apprehended at 600 North Hollywood Way. It took place at 3:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest and robbery.

Laura Sabogal is a cashier and a Burbank resident and was nabbed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – spousal abuse and a warrant. It occurred at 5:12 p.m.

Irvine cashier Alida Britt was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 7:08 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and battery on a police officer.

Maria Rosales Morales lives in Los Angeles and is employed in cosmetology and was arrested at the 5 freeway and Los Feliz Blvd.

The time is 9:30 p.m. The charges are forgery – possession of a fake identification – resisting arrest and possession of burglary tools.

Christian Tapia is a Los Angeles construction worker and was handcuffed at the 5 freeway and Colorado St. and the time is the same.

The charges are possession of a fake identification – forgery – driving without a license and possession of burglary tools.

On Thursday, September 21, Nelson Joseph Vides, who is unemployed, and a Santa Clarita resident was arrested at 250 North First St. and the time is 00:13 a.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Floyd Florencio Aguilar is a Hollywood photographer and was handcuffed at 12:35 p.m. The charge is petty theft, and the site is 2000 West Empire Ave.

Anton Ivchenko lives in Playa Vista and is a car rental owner and was apprehended at 200 North Third St. The time is 12:50 p.m. The charge is 1551 (A) of the state penal code.

Burbank construction worker Danny Garcia was pinched at 5:05 p.m. The charges are petty theft and trespassing. The location is Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave.

Edgar Gariki Khachatryan lives in Glendale and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 6:20 p.m. The charges are petty theft and burglary.

Alik Hovik Dzhanoyan is a Glendale resident and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 6:20 p.m. The charges are petty theft and burglary.

On Wednesday, September 20, April Anciso Duenaz, a Los Angeles engineer was nabbed at 1:53 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – being under the influence of a controlled substance – possession of tear gas – vandalism and warrants. The site is First St. and Olive Ave.

Raymundo Ramirez lives in Hemet and is a gardener and was arrested at IKEA Way and Angeleno Ave. It took place at 2:20 a.m. The charges are misappropriation of lost property and possession of a controlled substance.

Mandy Neryn Martinez is a Los Angeles server and was taken into custody at 2027 North Pass Ave. It happened at 3:15 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – conspiracy to commit a felony – grand theft – driving without a license and a warrant.

Jose Marenco Gomez is a Los Angeles construction worker and was picked up at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – conspiracy to commit a felony – grand theft – possession of a switchblade – false impersonation – joyriding and a warrant.

Albert Eli Schad works with horses and is a Burbank resident and was pinched at Magnolia Blvd. and Glenwood Place and the time is 3:55 a.m. The charge is arson.

Southgate forklift driver Julio Martinez was arrested at 2027 North Pass Ave. and the time is 3:15 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – grand theft – burglary and warrants.

Los Angeles mechanic Mariano Cardiel Rodriguez was apprehended at 921 West Riverside Drive and the time is 6:05 a.m. The charges are burglary – vandalism and warrants.

Danny Garcia lives in Burbank and is employed as a construction worker and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. The time is 8:50 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

Los Angeles resident Keith Andrew Garces is a forklift driver and was nabbed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – receiving stolen property – felony hit and run – violating probation – spousal abuse and warrants. It occurred at 9:00 a.m.

Steven Holston is a Los Angeles delivery driver and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Sparks St. and the time is 10:50 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

Ariel Thomas is self-employed and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Olive Ave. and the time is 12:15 p.m.

The charges are resisting an executive officer – being under the influence of a controlled substance and indecent exposure.

Rikki Rae Walker works in room service and lives in Woodland Hills and was handcuffed at Dollar King and the time is 3:10 p.m. The charges are driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jonathan Luis Martin is self-employed and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. and the time is 4:25 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – receiving stolen property – resisting arrest – trespassing and a warrant.

Christina Lopez is a Long Beach janitor and was arrested at 400 West Broadway and the time is 6:15 p.m. The charges are burglary and a warrant.

Burbank recreation coordinator Christian Hermida Lutz was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Screenland Drive and the time is 6:00 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Bryan Robert Leon is an Uber driver and is a North Hollywood resident and was arrested at 1800 Empire Ave. [Target] and the time is 10:23 p.m. The charge is battery.

On Tuesday, September 19, Vonricco Lane, who is a brand burner and a Burbank resident was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 8:39 a.m. The charges are trespassing – grand theft and warrants.

Noe Adam Mendoza Jr. lives in Burbank and is a recycler and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Reese Place and the time is 8:15 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Cosme Betancourt is employed in construction and resides in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Ford St. It took place at 11:20 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Palmdale resident Marvin Lamont Lee Hicks was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Andover Drive and the charge is being a fugitive and a warrant. It took place at 3:40 p.m.

Floyd Florencio Aguilar is a Hollywood artist and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 4:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – receiving stolen property – burglary – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – petty theft and warrants.

Ricky Lee Mayo lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at the Empire Center and the time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Lisa Rodriguez lives in San Fernando and is unemployed and was apprehended at 10:22 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft. The location is 200 East Cypress Ave.

Stephen Hall Ewald is a Los Angeles construction worker and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:45 p.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer and trespassing.

Van Nuys construction worker Jose Barragan was pinched at 636 North Maple St. and the time is 9:30 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

On Monday, September 18, Dreana Sharon Rodriguez, who lives in Los Angeles and is a cosmetologist was handcuffed at Winona Ave. and Buena Vista St.

It occurred at 3:41 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Gerardo Jerry Jaramillo Jr. is a Los Angeles painter and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license – speeding and warrants.

Los Angeles resident Antwon Michael Graham is self-employed and was taken into custody at 150 Glendora Ave. and the time is 7:45 a.m. The charge is grand theft and warrants.

Mark Alvin Morey is employed in food service and lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 5:05 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct twice.

Michael Riascos is a welder and is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Chestnut St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 5:15 p.m.

The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – burglary – attempted commercial burglary and 3056 PC.

William Columbus Horn is a manager and a Houston, Texas, resident, and was handcuffed at the same site and the same time. The charges are the same.

Los Angeles construction worker Danny Donald Garcia was apprehended at 511 North Hollywood Way. The time is 7:10 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – trespassing and a Burbank municipal code violation.

Erik Avagyan is a driver and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 7:35 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Isaiah Movsesyan works at an automobile dealership and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. The time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is receiving stolen property.