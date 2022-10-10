Burbank Police Log: September 19 – September 25

The men and women in blue are always on duty and ready to serve the city of Burbank.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. These official records were collected in 2022.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

On Sunday, September 25, the Burbank police department picked up Walfer Amidain Silva Salazar, a Van Nuys gardener at 00:01 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – disorderly conduct – driving with a suspended or revoked license – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants. The site is Allen Ave. and Hollywood Way.

Jazmine Zamudio Mendoza lives in Ontario and is employed in delivery. Mendoza was cuffed at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Daniel Anthony Flores is a Burbank production assistant and was nabbed at 1304 West Olive Ave. and the time is 00:37 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Kevin Postal works as a computer programmer and lives in Burbank. Postal was arrested at 2:06 a.m. The charges are elder abuse and damaging a phone.

Sandra Vargas is a Burbank student and was taken into custody at 1304 Olive Ave. and the time is 00:37 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Brandon Owens is a Van Nuys hotel manager and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. and the time is 2:00 a.m.

The charge Owens faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Peggy Nevart Yessayan is disabled and a North Hollywood resident. Yessayan was apprehended at 2567 Buena Vista St.

It took place at 7:00 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Samuel Ter Abramyan is employed in air conditioning and is a Van Nuys resident. Ter Abramyan was arrested at 7:00 p.m. and the site is Buena Vista St. and Tulare Ave. The charge is identity theft.

Burbank resident Sarah Mariam Jasari was apprehended at 606 North Niagara St. and the time is 8:30 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Marcellus Lyndell Gibson lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 118 South Valley St. and the time is 9:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Saturday, September 24, Arbi Melik Mushgambaryan, who is disabled, and a Glendale resident was apprehended at 1:45 a.m.

The location is Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Burbank resident Emmanuel Hernandez works for HVAC and was arrested at Third St. and Harvard Road and the time is 2:50 a.m.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Artur Gaziyan lives in Los Angeles and is employed as a representative. Gaziyan was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Irving Drive.

It took place at 7:30 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – making an illegal turn and a warrant.

Christian Lopez is a Long Beach resident and repairs phones and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Lake St. The time is 8:15 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

Burbank delivery driver Gevork Paul Tarvirian was arrested at 1515 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 10:23 a.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer and 4-2-302 of the city municipal code.

Robert Fisher resides in Burbank and is employed as an operator and was handcuffed at 200 North Third St. and the time is 11:40 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Roy Lessing is a roofer and a Burbank resident and was picked up at Allen Ave. and Valley St. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. It happened at 2:33 p.m.

North Hollywood resident Poghos Harutyunyan works in logistics and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Hollywood Way. It took place at 5:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Felipe Perez Rodriguez is a Panorama City construction worker and was handcuffed at Andover Drive and Glenoaks Blvd. It happened at 5:45 p.m. The charge is receiving stolen property.

Palmdale mechanic Mark David Fink was arrested at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the charges are petty theft – receiving stolen property and a warrant. The time is 6:30 p.m.

Alexander Patrick Halvorson lives in Los Angeles and is a hairdresser. Halvorson was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 6:10 p.m.

The charges are false impersonation – petty theft – grand theft – shoplifting – 1203.2 (A) of the state penal code and warrants.

Ismael Aduna is a transient and works in maintenance. Aduna was nabbed after being charged with possession of a controlled substance – domestic battery and violating a court order. The time is 7:35 p.m.

Sergio Macias Alvarez is a Los Angeles tree trimmer and was arrested at 401 North First St. and the time is 8:46 p.m.

The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license – driving without a license and 40508 (A) of the state vehicle code.

Edgar Landa Mendoza is a floor waxer and is a Burbank resident. Mendoza was handcuffed at 1100 San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Friday, September 23, Hugo Vera, a Los Angeles landscaper was nabbed at Winona Ave. and Lincoln St. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license. The time is 2:20 a.m.

Los Angeles resident Steven Scott Ellis is a welder and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Fairview St. The time is 6:57 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sarah Jarafi lives in Burbank and is employed in tech information. Jarafi was cuffed at 612 North Niagara St. The time is 6:20 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Hector Manuel Garcia is a prop maker and a Burbank resident. Garcia was nabbed at 1506 Niagara St. the time is 7:15 p.m.

The charges are making criminal threats – disorderly conduct and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

New York artist Paul Douglas Pope was arrested at 2627 Hollywood Way and the time is 8:05 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Los Angeles resident Jairo Gabriel Rodas is employed in manufacturing and was taken into custody at the 15 freeway and Alameda Ave.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above. It happened at 8:25 p.m.

Angel De Jesus Perez is a Pacoima electrician and was apprehended at 10:00 p.m. The charges are 2800.2 (A) VC and petty theft. The site is Buena Vista St. and Thornton Ave.

Erick Geovanny Perez is a Sherman Oaks salesman and was arrested at 2137 North Brighton St. and the time is 10:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Thursday, September 22, Kelsie Ann Haag, a Woodland Hills resident and nail technician was picked up at the Quality Inn.

The time is 00:05 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Aiyana Lynne Sawyer is unemployed and a Bonita resident. Sawyer was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Verdugo Ave.

It occurred at 2:54 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Erik Edward Reed lives in El Cajon and is employed as a mover. Reed was cuffed at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are 30305 (A) (1) PC and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Christopher Michael Niblett is an inspector and an Arleta resident. Niblett was nabbed at 2415 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 10:30 a.m. The charge is 23152 (G) VC.

On Wednesday, September 21, Miguel Angel Carrillo, who lives in Sylmar and is a bathroom attendant was taken into custody at Frederic St. and Oak St. and the time is 00:40 a.m.

The charge Carrillo faces is possession of methamphetamines with the intent to sell.

Kenneth O’Neil Johnson is a Los Angeles construction worker and was arrested at 3:49 a.m. The charges are brandishing a weapon or firearm – resisting arrest – 3000.08 (C) PC – 290.011 (A) PC and warrants.

Robert Michael Fisher is a heavy equipment operator and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Cordova St. and the time is 7:17 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Javier Angel Reyes works as a mechanic and resides in Burbank. Reyes was picked up at 1903 West Empire Ave. and the time is 10:30 a.m. The charge is violating a protective order.

Whittier payroll manager Robert Andrew Orozco was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. It took place at 4:15 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – shoplifting – joyriding – driving with a suspended or revoked license – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Stephen Scott Simpson lives in Santa Barbara and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 8:25 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – battery – vandalism with $400 or more – tampering with a motor vehicle and warrants.

Lesley Triani Mendoza is a Burbank food server and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:45 p.m.

The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance – battery and warrants.

Marcellus Gibson resides in Burbank and was apprehended at North Hollywood Way and Oak St. The time is 8:52 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Burbank handyman Israel Alonso Valenzuela was arrested at Rose St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 11:38 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Charles Samuel Prado lives in Burbank and was picked up at 1821 West Verdugo Ave. It happened at 11:55 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and 3056 PC.

On Tuesday, September 20, Stacy Benard Jackson, who lives in Burbank and is employed in house services was arrested at 11301 Wilshire Blvd. The time is 10:30 a.m. The charges are identity theft and grand theft.

Kory Anthony Alvarez is a Burbank delivery driver and was arrested at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:45 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Burbank resident Justin De La Torre is unemployed and was apprehended at 207 East Alameda Ave. The time is 8:00 p.m. The charges are vandalism and vandalism with $400 or more.

Fernando Ramon Navarro works in meal preparation and lives in Sun Valley. Navarro was taken into custody after being charged with 20001 (B) (1) VC – driving without a license and warrants. The time is 8:57 p.m. The location is Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd.

Montrose jeweler Arthur Azisyan Snakhjavantapeh was apprehended at 1200 Flower St. The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant. It occurred at 8:28 p.m.

Mario Nelson Alfaro is employed as a chef and lives in Los Angeles. Alfaro was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Niagara St.

It happened at 10:17 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Juan Alberto Aguilar is a North Hollywood stagehand and was arrested after being charged with driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above. The site is Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd., and the time is 10:45 p.m.

On Monday, September 19, Steven Dinh Duy Uong, a Burbank resident and disc jockey was handcuffed at 2800 North Myers St.

The time is 6:59 a.m. The charges are violating a court order – identity theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles resident Joshawn Yusuf Perry is a Toyota technician and was nabbed after being charged with child abuse – 2000.1 (A) VC – joyriding – resisting arrest and petty theft. The time is 1:23 p.m.

Brett John Burkhart lives in Phoenix, Arizona, and was arrested at 2627 Hollywood Way and the time is 7:10 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Veronica Virginia Galicia is a babysitter and was taken into custody at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 8:45 p.m. The charges are receiving stolen property and petty theft.

Odalys Coriana De Leon Valenzuela is a dental assistant and was handcuffed at the west garage. The time is 9:00 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

North Hollywood resident Christian Ivan Sura works in marble granite and was arrested at 501 South Buena Vista St. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more. It happened at 9:30 p.m.

Veronica Lynn Blunt is unemployed and is a Burbank resident. Blunt was apprehended at 4301 West Kling St. and the charges are 23152 (F) VC and 20002 (A) VC. The time is 9:30 p.m.