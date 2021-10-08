Burbank Police Log: September 20 – September 26

The men and women in blue are tirelessly at work keeping the city secure.



Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Being a member of the Burbank police department means they are responsible and they are dedicated and it also requires having to take an individual into custody.

On Sunday, September 26, Bianca Anahi Martinez, who is unemployed and a resident of North Hollywood was arrested at Clark Ave. and Sparks St.

It happened at 3:57 a.m. and the charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Denzel Teves Juse is employed as a busser and is a Burbank resident. Juse was nabbed at 2255 North Buena Vista St.

The charges include possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and 4462 (B) of the state vehicle code. It happened at 4:15 p.m.

Zachary Joseph Thomas is a Los Angeles waiter and was handcuffed at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. The time is 6:56 p.m. and the charge is petty theft.

Robert Tebbetts is a Los Angeles landscaper and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Bethany Road. It occurred at 8:00 p.m. and the charge is 23110 (A) VC.

Isidoro Lopez Sosa resides in North Hollywood and works as a photographer. Sosa was picked up at 8:35 p.m. after being charged with disorderly conduct – spousal abuse and warrants.

Burbank registered nurse Ronald Mauricio Nolivos was taken into custody after being charged with 243 (F) (1) of the state penal code. It took place at 9:00 p.m.

On Saturday, September 25, Burbank resident and registered nurse Nelson Junior Camacho was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Edison Blvd.

The time of the arrest is 3:23 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Leo Nuno Gutierrez is a Pacoima painter and was arrested at 836 North Victory Blvd.

The apprehension took place at 7:15 a.m. and the charges Gutierrez faces are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Redondo Beach waiter Zachary Joseph Thomas was handcuffed at Empire Ave. and Lincoln St.

It happened at 10:55 a.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of stolen property.

Louis Robert Mercado is a Los Angeles construction worker and was taken into custody at Clybourn Ave. and Chermak St.

The arrest took place at 12:45 p.m. The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Quamel Carter lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at 6240 Sylmar Ave. The charges Carter faces are identity theft – 4573 PC and warrants. The time is 3:55 p.m.

Ronnie Ruben Kaplan Jr. is a forklift driver and is a North Hollywood resident. Kaplan was cuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Clybourn Ave.

The charges are 11351 of the state health and safety code and 21510 (A) PC and the time is 4:45 p.m.

Ann Lawson is a North Hollywood resident and was apprehended at Verdugo Ave. and Naomi St.

The time of the arrest is 6:16 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of stolen property – burglary – 5-1-108 (A) of the city municipal code and a warrant.

Judith Elizabeth Martinez is a house cleaner, a resident of Winnetka and was arrested at 607 North Keystone St. The time is 6:45 p.m. and the charge is petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Phillip Ernest De Blasio was nabbed at 2627 Hollywood Way. It occurred at 7:45 p.m. The charge is 485 PC.

Alejandro Puebla is employed as a construction worker and lives in Van Nuys. Puebla was arrested at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:20 p.m. The charge is being an unlicensed driver and warrants.

Mark Sheflin resides in Burbank and was taken into custody at 1131 North Lima St. The time is 10:45 p.m. and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jose De Jesus Lopez lives in Tujunga and is employed in pest control. Lopez was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave.

The time is 11:25 p.m. and the charges include driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

On Friday, September 24, James Martin De La Rose, a resident of Sun Valley was taken into custody at Avon St. and Burbank Blvd.

The time is 3:20 a.m. The charges are 21310 PC – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest and identity theft.

Andranik Grigoryan is an entrepreneur, is a Glendale resident and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave.

The charge is being in possession of drug paraphernalia and the time is 7:44 a.m.

Manuel Ortega is employed in security and lives in Sun Valley. Ortega was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

It happened at 5:20 p.m. The charge Ortega faces is being an unlicensed driver and warrants.

Gagik Sargsyan is a cashier and a Tujunga resident. Sargsyan was arrested at 2500 Buena Vista St.

The time is 10:00 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – 21810 PC – 3455 (A) PC – 3455 (B) PC – 14601.1 (A) VC – 14601.5 (A) VC – 459.5 PC – possession of stolen property – 182 (A) (1) PC and warrants.

On Thursday, September 23, Dakota James Calderhead, a bartender and a North Hollywood resident was arrested at Riverside Drive and Clybourne Ave.

The time is 1:07 a.m. and the charges are petty theft – resisting arrest and trespassing.

Martin Ochoa Barriga lives in Burbank and is employed as a horse caretaker. Barrigan was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Spazier Ave. The time is 4:00 a.m.

The charges Barriga faces are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Canoga Park landscaper Hector Lopez was picked up at 6:45 a.m. and the location is Buena Vista St. and Alameda Ave. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mario Francisco Lopez is a Canoga Park sales associate and was nabbed at the same locale.

The time is 6:45 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – 11375 (B) (2) HS – possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft and a warrant.

Robert Voskanyan lives in Sun Valley and works in security. Voskanyan was cuffed at 600 South Glenoaks Blvd.

The time is 10:15 a.m. The charges include petty theft – identity theft and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ronald Arturo Herrera lives in Canoga park and is a mechanic. Herrera was nabbed at the Extended Stay and the time is 9:30 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – 1203.2 PC and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Artem Morosyan lives in Glendale and is a mechanic. Marosyan was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 12:40 p.m.

The charges include being in possession of heroin/cocaine and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hugo Jesse Vasquez Lerena lives in San Fernando and is employed as a host. Lerena was handcuffed at 2000 Empire Ave. The time is 1:20 p.m. The charge is 3455 (A) PC and a warrant.

Deana Maria Andis is a healthcare worker and is a North Hollywood resident. Andis was nabbed at Brighton St. and San Fernando Blvd.

It apprehension occurred at 12:54 p.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shant Gary Gulesserian is a Glendale busboy and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. [Ralphs].

The time of the arrest is 4:50 p.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Laura Kristen Nouse lives in Los Angeles and works as a nail technician. Nouse was nabbed at 25 East Alameda Ave.

The time is 7:42 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 459.5 PC and warrants.

Yesenia Azul Sanchez works as a cleaner and lives in North Hills. Sanchez was handcuffed at Magic Mountain Parkway and McBean Parkway.

The time it happened is 8:00 p.m. and the charges are petty theft – being in possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Carolina Romero sells car insurance and lives in Panorama City. Romero was arrested at the same location and the same time.

The charges are burglary – petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a controlled substance for sale and warrants.

On Wednesday, September 22, Abdul Majeed Alhambra, a resident of Kansas City who works as a cook was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and the 5 freeway.

It happened at 6:00 a.m. The charge Alhambra faces is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alberto Juarez Flores is a Burbank tire salesman and was arrested at Whitnall Hwy. north of Valley St.

It occurred at 9:08 a.m. and the charge Flores faces is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Burbank resident Vartan Kojababian was handcuffed at 1919 Grismer Ave. The time is 9:50 a.m. The charges are 29800 (A) (1) PC – 3050 (A) (1) PC and burglary.

Matthew Morales lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Brighton St.

The time is 11:30 a.m. and the charge is possession of stolen property.

Frank Rivas is an ID checker and a North Hollywood resident. Rivas was handcuffed at LAPD Van Nuys jail and the time is 11:30 a.m.

The charges Rivas faces are vandalism – being in possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Artemo Patino Ramirez lives in Panorama City and is employed as a server. Ramirez was nabbed at 2627 Hollywood Way and the time is 12:00 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Reseda resident and server Erin Nicole Whitney was picked up at 230 Cornell Drive and the time is 6:35 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft – trespassing and warrants.

Austin Lawrence Clark is a Burbank carpenter and was arrested at the same location and the time is the same.

The charges Clark faces are being in possession of heroin/cocaine – burglary – 459.5 PC and warrants.

On Tuesday, September 21, Hugo Emiliano Ignacio Aguilar, who is employed as a bartender and is a Valley Village resident was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Brighton St.

It happened at 4:20 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Dorian Edward Anthony is unemployed and is a Los Angeles resident. Anthony was taken into custody at 7:35 a.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brenda Lucia Estrada lives in Canyon Country and is a parts inspector. Estrada was arrested at 7:45 a.m.

The site is Thornton Ave. and Hollywood Way. The charge is 20002 (A) VC and a warrant.

David O’Connor is employed as an electrician and was apprehended at Orange Grove Ave. and Third St. The time is 12:45 p.m. and the charge is vandalism.

Christopher Michael Emburg lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 1:50 p.m. The location is Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The charges are petty theft – trespassing and warrants.

Burbank resident Robert Donald Gallagher was picked up at Bud Ovram Park and the time is 2:30 p.m. The charge is 3000.08 (C) PC and a warrant.

Loretta Lynn Lohe lives in Burbank and is unemployed. Lohe was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Alejandro Arturo Avila lives in Sylmar and was nabbed at 6:10 p.m. and the charges are identity theft – resisting arrest – possession of drug paraphernalia and 3056 PC. The site is 25 West Alameda Ave.

Eric Edward Edep is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at 1051 Victory Blvd.

The time is 7:10 p.m. and the charges Edep faces are grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles film editor Andrew Greenburg was arrested at Costco. It took place at 9:00 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and a warrant.

Roberto Martinez lives in Los Angeles and is employed as a construction worker.

Martinez nabbed at 9:00 p.m. and the charges are 485 PC and possession of a controlled substance.

Charles Perry Lewis is a Burbank resident and is employed as a fire alarm technician.

Lewis was taken into custody at Walmart and the time is 9:05 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and 11373 (A) HS.

Los Angeles dishwasher Terrell Michael Carty was arrested at the Walmart parking lot and it happened at the same time. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Raul Rojo lives in Hesperia and is a laborer. Rojo was cuffed at 11:07 p.m. and the site is Empire Ave. and Avon St.

The charges Rojo faces are 11370.1 (A) HS – 29800 (A) (1) PC – being in possession of a controlled substance for sale and domestic battery.

Aunel Vanessa Dominguez is unemployed, is a resident of Pomona and was handcuffed at the same time and the same location.

The charges include 11370.1 (A) HS – 29800 (A) (1) PC and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Candace Crystal Garcia lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at the same location and the same time.

The charges are 11370.1 (A) HS – being in possession of a controlled substance for sale and 29800 (A) (1) PC.

On Monday, September 20, Daniel Alexander Nolasco, who is a resident of Granada Hills and works at a service deli was nabbed at the LAPD Van Nuys jail.

The time of the arrest is 00:01 a.m. and the charge Nolasco faces is vandalism and a warrant.

Eric Anthony Aguaverdyan lives in Burbank, is employed in construction and was arrested at 12:00 p.m. The site is Parish Place and Peyton Ave. The charge is 166 (C) (1) PC.

Narek Torosyan is a Van Nuys resident and was picked up at 2627 Hollywood Way and the time is 2:25 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jovanny Felix Guzman is a North Hollywood accountant. Guzman was cuffed at Varney St. and Magnolia Blvd. and it happened at 3:50 p.m.

The charges are grand theft – petty theft – driving with a suspended or revoked license – possession of drug paraphernalia – vandalism and warrants.

Shane Mikaela Marie Schwasta lives in Valley Village and is employed as an actress.

Schwasta was apprehended at Orchard Drive and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 5:20 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and possession of stolen property.

Larry Linda works setting up lights and is a resident of Burbank. Linda was handcuffed at 2310 North Catalina Ave. and the time is 8:47 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank construction worker Christopher James Jansen was taken into custody at 635 East Elmwood Ave. and the time is 10:50 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of a stolen vehicle – 23152 (F) VC – possession of heroin/cocaine and 466 PC.