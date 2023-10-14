Burbank Police Log: September 25 – October 1

The men and women in blue are always on duty to maintain law and order.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request.

Keeping the city safe from crime is what the Burbank police department does and on Sunday, October 1, Anthony Alexander Esparza, who lives in Burbank and is a technician was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 2:12 a.m.

Gabriela Lozano lives in Whittier and is a supervisor and was nabbed at 00:45 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the location is Alameda Ave. and Kenwood St.

Danny Kin Banh resides in El Monte and is employed in restaurant security and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and First St. The time is 5:03 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Burbank resident Jana Caine was pinched at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. [McDonald’s] and the time is 9:21 a.m. The charge is battery.

Alejandro Rodriguez Hernandez lives in Sylmar and works in sanitation and was taken into custody at Rogers Place and Keeler St.

The time is 12:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Acton resident and IHSS employee Brandon Kenneth Criswell was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time is 3:30 p.m. The charge is battery.

Christopher Williams lives in North Hollywood and was arrested at the overpass and the time is 6:15 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Fernando Ramirez lives in Torrance and is a magician and was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse – violating a restraining order and making criminal threats. The time is 6:20 p.m.

Glendale resident Jacob Mowery is a YouTuber and was picked up at 6:37 p.m. The charge is battery and spousal abuse.

Braedyn Reyse Iovinelli resides in Costa Mesa and is a hairstylist and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave. and the time is 6:30 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of a controlled substance – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and resisting arrest.

On Saturday, September 30, Gojel Lemaun Davis, who lives in Van Nuys and is unemployed was taken into custody at First St. and Palm Ave. The time is 02:00 a.m. The charges are burglary twice – petty theft and warrants.

William Tsarukyan lives in Porter Ranch and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Fifth St. The time is 2:32 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Andrew Joseph Morales lives in North Hollywood and is employed in sales and was picked up at 2336 North Ontario St. and the time is 00:19 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Vahag Ovasapyan works in delivery and lives in Tujunga and was taken into custody at 4:40 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and violating a restraining order. The site is 25 East Alameda Ave.

Christopher Allen McCurdy is a North Hollywood actor and was arrested at Niagara St. and Clark Ave. It took place at 8:40 a.m.

The charges are vandalism twice – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Los Angeles mechanic Michael Farhadi was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Screenland Drive and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Abraham Joshua Arrieta is a Sun Valley delivery driver and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:55 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of methamphetamines for sale – possession of a controlled substance while armed – possession of tear gas and warrants.

On Friday, September 29, Saul Omar Hernandez, who lives in North Hills and works in security was pinched at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave.

It took place at 2:30 a.m. The charges are possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a concealed firearm.

Northridge resident Oganes Avadian is a construction worker and was arrested at 7:20 a.m. The charge is identity theft and a warrant.

Andrew Rothstein resides in Canoga Park and is self-employed and was cuffed at 1100 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 12:29 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Aren Tarverdi is self-employed and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Tujunga Ave. It occurred at 1:29 p.m. The charge is battery.

Patricia Winstead is a Burbank caretaker and was arrested at 3007 Clark Ave. and the time is 2:20 p.m. The charge is vandalism.

Los Angeles resident Trenna Lavon Bryson is self-employed and was nabbed at North Victory Blvd. It took place at 3:30 p.m. The charges are grand theft – burglary – identity theft and a warrant.

Abreana Annie Mae Lashay Rogers is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 1150 Victory Place. The charges are identity theft and grand theft. The time is 3:30 p.m.

Artur Pahlevanyan is a Burbank mechanic and was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 2:10 a.m. The charges are reckless driving and speeding.

Laura Kathleen Johnson is a Burbank dog trainer and was pinched after being charged with spousal abuse and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. It took place at 8:42 p.m.

North Hills resident Andrew Salvador Ramirez works with masonry and was handcuffed at Lake St. and Verdugo Ave. It happened at 9:53 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Eduardo Espinosa lives in Rosemead and works in masonry and was nabbed at 9:53 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct, and the location is Lake St. and Verdugo Ave.

Fernando Santillan Rios resides in Rosamond and is employed as a mason and was picked up at the same site and the same time.

The charges are vandalism with $400 or more – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and reckless driving.

On Thursday, September 28, Paul Anthony Zabala Jr., who lives in Burbank and is a grip was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Hollywood Way.

The time is 1:55 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and vandalism.

Ericka Marie Wilcox lives in Burbank and is a recycler and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 3:30 a.m. The charge is fare evasion and a warrant.

Isaiah Glenn Hinnerichs is a Burbank doctor and was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse – violating a restraining order – possession of a controlled substance and warrants. The time is 3:30 a.m.

Richard Alan Dittrich is a Mission Hills construction worker and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. The time is 3:30 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vardan Daghbashyan is employed in real estate and lives in Burbank and was cuffed after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 9:05 a.m.

Gustavo Robles is self-employed and was apprehended at 9:59 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – a violation and a warrant. It took place at Olive Ave. and Third St.

Jeremy Dana Smith is a painter and a Burbank resident and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Valencia Ave. It happened at 10:05 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Ionan Simona Mihut is a Burbank disc jockey and was pinched at Fair Ave. and Chandler Blvd. The time is 11:20 a.m. The charges are vandalism with $400 or more – possession of a controlled substance – battery and forgery.

Jason William Regos lives in Burbank and works in music and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are petty theft – resisting arrest – vandalism – identity theft and a warrant.

Jahari Renee Chatman is a Los Angeles engineer and was apprehended at Central Ave. and Arden Ave. and the time is 10:22 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – forgery – joyriding and possession of a taser.

Jorge Luis Gonzalez Rosales lives in Arleta and works in car detail and was picked up at Flower St. and Alameda Ave. It occurred at 9:10 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Krista Patterson Kim is an Encino beauty reviewer and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 9:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Wednesday, September 27, Clifford Jackson Kite, who lives in Burbank and is a set mover was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Glenwood Place and the time is 00:13 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – disturbing the peace and a warrant.

Christopher David Joslyn lives in Chatsworth and works in fire protection and was taken into custody at Oak St. and Screenland Drive.

The charges are possession of brass knuckles – possession of a taser and possession of tear gas. The time is 1:25 a.m.

Alejandro Carrasquilla is a set designer and a resident of Downey and was handcuffed at 607 North Brighton St. and the time is 00:05 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Angel Barragan Pimentel works in a warehouse and lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Lomita St. and the time is 4:35 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and identity theft.

Los Angeles resident David Leopolo Pimentel is employed as a security guard and was apprehended at the same location and the same time. The charges are the same.

Melvin Omar Cortez is an event installer and is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at the same site and the same time. The charges are the same.

Rose Kennedy Yarahmadi lives in Boyle Heights and works in food service and was pinched at the Burbank police department lobby and the time is 6:00 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Mirko Videnovich is a movie driver and is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 623 North Hollywood Way. The charges are possession of brass knuckles and vandalism. It took place at 9:00 a.m.

Luis Andres Garate is employed as a roofer and lives in Burbank and was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse – possession of methamphetamines for sale – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and 3056 of the state penal code.

Los Angeles resident Jeffrey Alan Ryan is a fabricator and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 12:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Willie Michael James works in security and resides in Long Beach and was picked up at 2425 West Cameron St. The charge is burglary. The time is 1:00 p.m.

Armen Akopian is a Burbank banker and was arrested at 200 East Cypress Ave. [Macy’s] and it happened at 8:11 p.m. The charges are forgery – petty theft and a warrant.

Brent Allen Truitt is employed in maintenance and lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at 2255 North Buena Vista St.

The time is 9:26 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

On Tuesday, September 26, Andranik Baltayan, a North Hollywood jewelry dealer was picked up at 924 South Victory Blvd. The time is 2:10 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – conspiracy to commit a felony and petty theft.

Hayk Oganesyan lives in Tujunga and was apprehended at the same site and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charges are identity theft – conspiracy to commit a felony – possession of ammunition while being a felon and a warrant.

Burbank resident Carlos Alberto Flores was arrested at 557 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 4:34 a.m. The charge is battery.

Omar Franco is a Van Nuys construction worker and was picked up after being charged with kidnapping – robbery – spousal abuse – false imprisonment – possession of a controlled substance for sale – 3000.08 (F) PC and warrants. The time is 10:30 a.m.

Trisha Michelle English lives in Los Angeles and is employed in customer service and was taken into custody at 11:21 a.m. It took place at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. The charges are 5-3-109 (A) PC and public.

Adan Ramirez lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is a construction worker and was apprehended at 200 North Third St. The time is 8:10 a.m. The charges are trespassing and driving while under the influence of drugs.

Aaron Deshawn Wells lives in Oakland, is employed in inventory and was cuffed at Sherman Way and Tujunga Ave. and the time is 1:00 p.m. The charges are burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Oakland resident Larry Tyrone Gardener works in delivery and was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charges are the same.

Alfonso Demaric Wells is an Oakland resident and was arrested at the same location and the time is 1:50 p.m. The charges are the same.

North Hollywood carpenter Brian Eugene Dodson was handcuffed at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 5:55 p.m. The charge is being a fugitive and a warrant.

Burbank resident Arpa Eivazi works in estate sales and was pinched at 3525 West Victory Blvd. The time is 6:40 p.m. The charges are receiving stolen property and petty theft.

Christine Marie Corrales is retired and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 1616 Grismer Ave. and the time is 7:30 p.m. The charge is battery.

Carl Eugene Todd is employed in security and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Avon St. The time is 10:20 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Program tester Aaron Sungun Park lives in Rancho Cucamonga and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 10:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – conspiracy to commit a felony and identity theft.

Emmanuel Aaron Heredia lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a weapon on school grounds – trespassing – petty theft and warrants.

On Monday, September 25, Glendale De La Cruz, who lives in Glendale and is a recycler was arrested at the Burbank police department. The time is 4:01 a.m. The charges are reckless evading – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Brayan Michel Miranda is a Burbank mechanic and was handcuffed at 1014 West Olive Ave. It took place at 10:00 a.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon.

Brandon Hunsaker works with fencing and lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. The time is 10:20 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Inglewood resident Esther Ocampo is employed as a body sculptor and was taken into custody at Irving Drive and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 3:15 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jelsson Jesus Portillo is a Los Angeles construction worker and was picked up at the same site and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Antonio Jess Santillian is a cleaner and is a Burbank resident and was pinched at 5:10 p.m. The site is 1219 North Cordova St. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a taser.

Erik Dokholian is a valet driver and is a Tujunga resident and was nabbed at Amherst Drive and East St. and the time is 10:44 p.m. The charge is reckless driving.