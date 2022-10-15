Burbank Police Log: September 26 – October 2

Making sure that the city is safe and secure is a top priority for the Burbank police department.

Keeping the peace in Burbank is standard procedure for the men and women in blue and on Sunday, October 2, Syndee Rhyan Pixler, a resident of Burbank and a makeup artist was picked up at 401 South San Fernando Blvd. The charge is disorderly conduct, and the time is 2:20 a.m.

Cesar Alberto Salazar lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at 610 North Hollywood Way and the time is 3:10 a.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Studio City construction worker Jared Evan Pellegrini was arrested at 8:30 a.m.

The site is San Fernando Blvd., and the charges are petty theft – receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeremiah Joseph Flores is a Burbank cook and was apprehended at Naomi St. and Thornton Ave.

The time is 10:26 a.m. The charges are violating a restraining order – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Nathan Kyle Christian is a business owner and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at 1701 Victory Place [Marshall’s] and the time is 12:07 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

North Hollywood handyman Thomas Joseph Ryder was taken into custody at 2050 Empire Ave. and the time is 12:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of tear gas – possession of a switchblade – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Athena Hatum is a Pasadena florist and was cuffed at 3:30 p.m. The charges are contributing to the delinquency of a minor and petty theft.

Marc Chardon Rogers Jr. lives in Moorpark and works as a software engineer. Rogers was picked up at 1651 Victory Place [T.J. Maxx] and the time is 3:29 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sun Valley clerk Maria Melanie Kunert was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 5:50 p.m.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Daniel Hoffmeier is a Los Angeles clerk and was arrested after being charged with domestic battery and the time is 8:50 p.m.

Jason Aric Crawford is a driver and a resident of Burbank. Crawford was picked up after being charged with assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. The time is 10:00 p.m.

On Saturday, October 1, Andrew Daniel Delgado, a Panorama City resident and a heat operator was taken into custody at Verdugo Blvd. and Varney St.

The time is 00:30 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Hamlet Khosravian is a Burbank mechanic and was taken into custody at the Glendale police department.

The time is 3:15 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Elvis Frago Monteagudo is a Burbank caregiver and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 5:25 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Albert Schad lives in Los Angeles and works in horse rentals and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grinnell Drive.

It took place at 9:10 a.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Maria Magdalena Flores is a Los Angeles kitchen worker and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Pass Ave. It happened at 9:35 a.m.

The charges are disorderly conduct – petty theft – battery – outside and warrants.

Felicia Figueroa Nealy lives in Pottstown and is an agent. Nealy was arrested at 549 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:50 a.m.

The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance – vandalism with $400 or more and resisting arrest.

Burbank welder David Keith Burmaster was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Lincoln St. and the time is 4:56 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Miranda Lee Ruth Dollahite is a handywoman and a North Hollywood resident. Dollahite was arrested at 1301 Victory Place and the time is 5:41 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – check fraud – possession of counterfeit items twice – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Henri Osmir Monroy Portillo lives in Chatsworth and is an arborist and was nabbed at the same site and the time is the same.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – driving without a license and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Travion Rayven Evans was arrested at 700 North Victory Place and the time is 6:25 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

De Vell Correll Boutte lives in Spring and is employed as a truck driver. Boutte was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 6:36 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andy Rocha is a North Hollywood resident and is a construction worker. Rocha was picked up at Sherman Way and Vineland Ave. and the time is 11:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Mario Antonio Escobar is a North Hollywood plumber and was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charge is possession of counterfeit items.

Laquisha Ann Jackson lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 11:15 p.m. The charges are carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles resident Durelle Colin King is employed as a CNA and was handcuffed at the time is 11:05 p.m. The charges are identity theft and petty theft.

Aric Lattrell Williams is a Burbank ride operator and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave.

It took place at 11:30 p.m. The charge is fraudulently submitting community service hours.

On Friday, September 30, Edgardo Figueroa Clemente, who lives in Sun Valley was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave.

It happened at 00:51 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 3455 (B) (1) of the state penal code and carrying a concealed dagger.

Zhora Hovsepyan is employed in sales and lives in Los Angeles. Hovsepyan was arrested at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property. The time is 1:45 a.m.

Downey furniture mover Jose Daniel Castillo was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 7:08 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Javier Navarro works in shipping and receiving and resides in Sylmar and was taken into custody at 8:15 a.m. The charge is domestic battery.

Gordon Richard Sowell works in day care and lives in Valley Village and was nabbed at 811 North Sparks St. The time is 4:08 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Camilo Humberto Palacios resides in Tustin and is employed in delivery. Palacios was apprehended at 1121 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 6:29 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Carrie Ellen Williams is a North Hollywood waitress and was cuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 7:09 p.m.

The charges are grand theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Raphael Flores is a Los Angeles cook and was arrested at 9:52 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and domestic battery.

Burbank resident Patrick Sean Devaney was picked up at Victory Blvd. at Mariposa St. and the charge is disorderly conduct. The time is 10:00 p.m.

On Thursday, September 29, Jesse Daniel Hernandez, a Burbank server was handcuffed at Providencia Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd.

The time is 00:50 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Maria De Los Angeles Tobar is an accountant and a Los Angeles resident. Tobar was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Chandler Blvd. and the time is 3:51 a.m.

The charge is possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Ricardo Oquendo works in real estate and lives in Los Angeles. Oquendo was arrested at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 8:30 a.m.

Los Angeles resident Brian Olvera Moreno is a tattoo artist and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Isabel St.

It happened at 2:00 p.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – vandalism and a warrant.

Billy Eugene Taylor works as a janitor and lives in Los Angeles. Taylor was nabbed at 201 North Front St. The time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is robbery.

North Hollywood construction worker Robert Woodrow Finn Jr. was cuffed at Screenland Drive and Edison Blvd. It happened at 7:00 p.m. and the charge is resisting arrest.

On Wednesday, September 28, Melissa June Williams, who lives in Palmdale and is a manager was taken into custody at 00:01 a.m.

The charges are being a felon and possession of a firearm – petty theft and possession of an undetectable firearm.

Rodolfo Lemus is a Los Angeles pool cleaner and was taken into custody at the same time.

The charges are being a felon and possession of a firearm – 4573 PC – possession of an undetectable firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Simon Chinivizyan lives in Burbank and is an executive assistant. Chinivizyan was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way.

The time is 2:10. The charges are possession of burglary tools – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles resident Alexis Rose Harrington is a dance instructor and was brought into custody at Spazier Ave. and Lake St.

The time is 1:50 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Manuel Millan is an Inglewood construction worker and was arrested at 7:00 a.m. The charges are being a felon and possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

Paul Girard Pellerin lives in Burbank and is employed in security. Pellerin was arrested at 11:00 a.m. The charge is elder abuse.

John Brendan Bailey is disabled and a Los Angeles resident. Bailey was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. The charges are petty theft twice and joyriding. It happened at 2:10 p.m.

Juan Bautista Velasquez is a Burbank cook and was apprehended at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. and it took place at 2:00 p.m.

The charges are vandalism with $400 or more – urinating in public and disorderly conduct.

Jaylon Amori Strickland is employed as a loader and lives in Los Angeles. Strickland was arrested at 984 North Yale St.

The time is 3:30 p.m. The charges are 2800.2 (A) of the state vehicle code – burglary and petty theft.

Buena Park dog trainer Joshua Montez Harris was handcuffed at the same location and at the same time. The charges are 2800.2 (A) VC and burglary.

Zhorrie Cochran is self-employed and a Los Angeles resident. Cochran was nabbed at the same location and at the same time. The charges are 2800.2 (A) VC and burglary.

San Diego construction worker Bryan Manuel Juarez was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance. It happened at 4:50 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Rickie Joe Chatman is employed as an assistant and was picked up at 984 Bernard St. It took place at 3:30 p.m. The charges are 2800.2 (A) VC and burglary.

Keyshon Walker works in delivery and lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 984 North Yale St. The time is 3:30 p.m. The charge is burglary and warrants.

Palm Desert designer Lucas Anthony John was handcuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 8:50 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – disorderly conduct – domestic battery – violating probation – 7028 (A) (1) (B) PC. The location is 1800 West Empire Ave.

On Tuesday, September 27, Manuel Vazquez Bastidas, is a cashier and a Mission Hills resident and was arrested at IKEA Way and Verdugo Ave.

The time is 2:40 a.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Vilson Abelyan is a recycler and a Glendale resident and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Cohasset St. The time is 8:00 a.m. The charges are 4573.5 PC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hesperia resident Victor Manjarrez is a warehouse lead and was nabbed at Main St. and Alameda Ave.

The charges are grand theft – joyriding – 12501 PC and warrants. It happened at 9:00 a.m.

Elizabeth Fernandez works at in-home support and lives in Woodland Hills and was picked up at 23100 San Luis Ave.

The charges are identity theft – 1203.2 (A) PC – resisting an executive officer – resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 7:00 p.m.

Robert Ogalde Jr. is a farmer and a Los Angeles resident. Ogalde was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Evergreen St. and the time is 9:00 p.m.

The charges are burglary – petty theft – possession of burglary tools and forgery.

Los Angeles resident and plumber Philip Anthony Tupoljew was picked up at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are possession of burglary tools – burglary – possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct.

Mark Anthony Mayorga is a painter and a Los Angeles resident. Mayorga was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place.

The time is 10:00 p.m. The charges are 21310 PC – possession of a controlled substance – driving with a suspended or revoked license three times and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Valencia welder Nathan Scott Hadden was arrested at Winona Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 10:22 p.m. The charges are 4573 PC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jerome Hammonds is a Glendale day laborer and was picked up at 10:36 p.m. The charges are being a felon and possession of a firearm – petty theft and possession of an undetectable firearm.

On Monday, September 26, Jennifer Elizabeth Dize, a journalist and a Burbank resident was arrested after being charged with domestic abuse. The time is 00:03 a.m.

Eduardo Lopez Soriano works at a car wash and lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at the LAPD Van Nuys. The time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is grand theft and a warrant.

Long Beach security guard Christopher Paul Rentana was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Thornton Ave. and the time is 2:32 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Brandon Christopher Deahl is a pizza boy and resides in Burbank. Deahl was picked up at Elmwood Ave. and San Fernando Blvd.

It happened at 3:20 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Arturo Rodriguez Ortiz is a Sun Valley landscaper and was nabbed at Monterey Ave. and Frederic St.

It happened at 4:20 a.m. and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – driving with a suspended or revoked license and 2800.2 (A) VC.

Sun Valley handyman Richard Daniel Lucero was taken into custody at San Fernando Road and Spazier Ave.

The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license – 853.7 PC and warrants and the time is 8:20 a.m.

Andrew Sanchez lives in Pacoima and is a dishwasher and was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Tulare Ave. The time is 9:50 a.m.

The charges are 22810 (A) PC – 22910 (A) PC and possession of burglary tools.

Burbank resident Leiah Sagherian Garcia was taken into custody at Porto’s and the time is 12:36 p.m. The charge is battery.

Ryan Thomas McKinney is a North Hollywood construction worker and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Lake St.

The time is 1:30 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 20001 (A) VC and warrants.

Valencia hairstylist Leslie Joselyn Baeza Sanchez was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Cypress Ave. and the time is 5:45 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Zinaida Doljenko lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 1808 Ontario St. and the time is 6:35 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and disturbing the peace.

Pacoima cashier Victoria Ruelas was arrested at Penrose St. and Telfair Ave. and the time is 3:00 p.m.

The charges are 20001 (A) VC – resisting an executive officer – grand theft twice – 23152 (G) VC – burglary – 3000.08 (C) PC – resisting arrest – joyriding and warrants.

Jose Salas Vera is a Los Angeles bartender and was arrested at Lake St. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 10:32 p.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.