Burbank Police Log: September 27 – October 3

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Apprehending individuals also fall on the men and women in blue and on Sunday, October 3, Isaac Garcia Salgado, a resident of Sun Valley and a health care worker was arrested after being charged with domestic battery and it happened at 00:05 a.m.

Bertha Eloisa Martinez is a caregiver and a Burbank resident. Martinez was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. It occurred at 00:40 a.m.

David Joel Soucy is unemployed and lives in Van Nuys. Soucy was taken into custody at 501 South Buena Vista St.

The charge is 3000.08 of the state penal code and a warrant. The time is 5:42 a.m.

Juan De Jesus Ortiz Hernandez lives in Northridge, is employed as a mechanic and was handcuffed at 814 South Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 8:45 p.m.

The charges include possession of stolen property – possession of a controlled substance – being an unlicensed driver – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

Ashton Shorter lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 207 North Victory Blvd. It happened at 10:45 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

On Saturday, October 2, Johnny Aguilar, a Los Angeles construction worker was taken into custody at 2200 Empire Ave. and it happened at 7:00 a.m.

The charge Aguilar faces is driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Jesus Manuel Carreon Jr. lives in Los Angeles and is a construction worker. Carreon was nabbed at the same locale.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants. The arrest took place at 7:10 a.m.

Burbank comedian Tyrone Marcel McClendon was picked up at Palm Ave. and Third St. The time is 1:10 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Pedro Hernandez Ceron lives in Sun Valley and is employed as a guitarist. Ceron was nabbed at Van Nuys Blvd.

It happened at 1:45 p.m. The charge Ceron faces is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Mark Hill works as a laborer and was arrested at Palm Ave. and Third St. It happened at 5:10 p.m. and the charges are resisting arrest and 3056 PC.

Artyon Amirjanyan is a Glendale driver and was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd.

The charges include being in possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and 3056 PC. It happened at 7:00 p.m.

Burbank custodian Brianna Marie Tinsley was picked up at the same location and the time is the same.

The charges Tinsley faces are 22810 (A) PC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, October 1, Mark Hill, a Los Angeles laborer was cuffed at Riverside Drive and Kenwood St.

The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance and the time is 7:50 a.m.

Glendale construction worker Colin Glen Lathey was nabbed at 1200 South Flower St. It happened at 1:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – being an unlicensed driver and a warrant.

Gina Marie Earl lives in Marina Del Rey and is a recycler. Earl was picked up at the same site and the time is 8:13 p.m.

The charges Earl faces are petty theft – being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles Christoper Newmann is a Marina Del Rey resident and works as a handyman.

Newmann was taken into custody at the same location and the time is the same.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Wesley Paul Milinich is a claims processor and a Burbank resident. Milinich was handcuffed at 107 North Rose St.

It occurred at 9:35 p.m. and the charge Milinich faces is 23152 (F) of the state vehicle code.

On Thursday, September 30, Faycal Sahnoun, who lives in Burbank and is a cryogenic technician was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 00:45 a.m.

Hannah Moritz resides in Panorama City and is unemployed. Moritz was cuffed at 7927 Brimfield Ave.

It occurred at 7:15 a.m. The charges Moritz faces are robbery – identity theft – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Panorama City resident Gerardo Daniel Martinez is employed as an installer and was taken into custody at the same location and the time is 7:28 a.m.

The charges Martinez faces are 1203.2 PC – identity theft – robbery and a warrant.

Vorasak Temsongsai lives in Panorama City, is a network engineer and was arrested at 8449 Snowden Ave. The charge is robbery and it happened at 10:50 a.m.

Freddy Medina is a Los Angeles electrician and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Lake St. It occurred at 10:10 p.m. and the charge is 381 (B) PC.

On Wednesday, September 29, Frederick Daehnke, who lives in Los Angeles and is a recycler was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Clybourne Ave. It took place at 4:16 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Adam Del Giudice resides in Burbank and was nabbed at 2200 West Empire Ave. and the time is 4:46 a.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Nathaniel Christian is a Burbank artist and was taken into custody at Frederic St. and Empire Ave.

The charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 8:45 a.m.

Dylan Cox is unemployed and is a Los Angeles resident. Cox was picked up at Vineland Ave. and Sherman Way and the time is 1:50 p.m.

The charges are robbery – giving false information to a police officer – 23153 (F) VC and a warrant.

Van Nuys resident Elkin Alejandro Paredas-Reina works at a car wash and was nabbed at Otsego St. and Caheuna Blvd. The time is 12:50 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Oscar Rodriguez-Reina resides in Van Nuys and was arrested at the same site and at the same time. The charge is also the same.

Carlos Leonardo Rodriguez-Reina was taken into custody at the same locale and the same time. The charge is the same and a warrant.

North Hollywood security guard Charlie Erwin Rodriguez was picked up after being charged with domestic battery and it happened at 4:50 p.m.

Ricardo Vizcarra is a San Fernando mechanic and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Myers St. The time is 9:30 p.m. and the charge is petty theft.

Mark Austin Sheflin is unemployed and a Burbank resident. Sheflin was nabbed at 1131 North Cordova St.

It occurred at 11:35 p.m. and the charges are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Canoga Park comedian Derek Michael Nelson was handcuffed at Tujunga Ave. and IKEA Way. The time is 11:20 p.m. The charge is robbery.

Alexander Kelvin Schiff is a North Hollywood tour guide and was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Ontario St.

The time is 11:10 p.m. and the charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Mohamed Elhawary lives in North Hollywood and was picked up at Fantasia and it took place at 11:55 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Tuesday, September 28, Paul Alan Buck, a North Hollywood resident who is unemployed was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 00:20 a.m.

The charges are 22810 (A) PC – 148.9 (A) VC – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and 3455 (B) (1) PC.

Joenhel Vince Cayanan lives in Lakewood Terrace and works as a theatre artist. Cayanan was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Beachwood Blvd.

The time is 00:20 a.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and 4463 (A) (1) VC.

Rene Manuel Rosas is a Venice forklift driver and was handcuffed at 10421 Chandler Blvd.

It happened at 2:50 a.m. and the charges Rosas faces are grand theft and 3455 (A) PC.

Julio Alberto Molina lives in Pacoima and is employed as a carpenter. Molina was taken into custody at the same location and the same time. The charge is grand theft.

Hughlino Rivera Marcos is a North Hills resident and is employed as a construction worker.

Marcos was cuffed at 1414 West Victory Blvd. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and the time is 8:46 a.m.

Steven Raymond Araujo lives in Sylmar and works as an installer. Araujo was arrested at 1739 North Victory Place and it occurred at 8:40 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 476 (A) PC and warrants.

Michael Alan Reed is disabled and a Burbank resident. Reed was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery and the time is 10:45 a.m.

Ryan Carmen Shandra is a Burbank researcher and was handcuffed at the north garage. The charge is 853.7 PC and the time is 3:55 p.m.

Steven Colbert is unemployed and a Van Nuys resident. Colbert was taken into custody at 7:10 p.m.

The charges are 484 (E) (D) PC – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and a warrant. The site of the arrest is Providencia Ave. and San Fernando Blvd.

Fred Frias lives in North Hollywood and is unemployed. Frias was nabbed at Vons and the time is 9:00 p.m. The charge is 3000.08 PC and a warrant.

Georgek Soroushkany Zaroukian is retired, a Burbank resident and was picked up at 9:10 p.m. The charge is spousal abuse.

Andrew Nicholas Martens lives in North Hollywood, is employed in construction and was handcuffed at Vanowen St. and Denny Ave.

The time is 10:25 p.m. and the charges are grand theft – resisting arrest – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Michael Anthony Tighe is a Simi Valley construction worker and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Roscoe Blvd. The time is 9:08 p.m.

The charges are 2800.2 (A) VC – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance for sale and a warrant.

On Monday, September 27, Sun Valley resident and auto body worker Javier Chavez was arrested at the LAPD Van Nuys station.

The time is 1:00 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Leethel Harmon lives in Inglewood and is a business owner. Harmon was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant. It happened at 4:30 a.m.

Ismael Altamirano is a warehouse employee, a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. It occurred at 10:00 a.m. and the charge is 3056 PC.

Vahan Mervzhandi Aghajanov is a Burbank barber and was cuffed at 624 East Colorado St. The time is 1:55 p.m. and the charge is making criminal threats.

Kathy Michelle Fraire is a receptionist and a Sun Valley resident. Fraire was nabbed at Wilson Court and Victory Place and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Steve Bryan Paz lives in Panorama City and works in road work. Paz was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charge is the same.