Burbank Police Log: September 4 – September 10

Police officers are keepers of the peace and on Sunday, September 10, Jennifer Lauren Hitchings, who lives in Burbank and is a director was nabbed by Burbank’s finest after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 2:50 a.m.

Kane Alexander Phillips resides in Las Vegas and is a driver and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 2:57 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Isaias Sepulveda is employed in security and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut St. and the time is 8:01 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Miguel Manuel Pool Oxte is a Los Angeles construction worker and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 2:28 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Patrick Keys is a Los Angeles student and was arrested at 1601 North Victory Blvd. It took place at 2:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Robert Christian Calhoun lives in Long Beach and works in health care and was taken into custody at 200 East Cypress Ave. It occurred at 4:25 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Robert Hecimovic lives in Burbank and was arrested at Kenneth Road and Cypress Ave. and the time is 7:03 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Alejandro Lagos Murillo is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 1301 Victory Place and the time is 9:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft – failure to appear in court for a traffic ticket and a warrant.

Granada Hills resident Noellia Goodwin is unemployed and was handcuffed at 916 West Burbank Blvd. and it took place at 8:30 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Chanta Lamonte Johnson lives in Long Beach and is employed in a warehouse and was apprehended at Verdugo Ave. and Olive Ave. and the time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is violating probation and a warrant.

Garegin Panossian is an HV technician and resides in Glendale and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut St. It occurred at 10:25 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Saturday, September 9, Andranik Valtanyan, who lives in North Hollywood and is a jeweler was arrested at Hollywood Way and Riverside Drive.

The time is 00:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Victor Manuel Cardenas Suarez lives in South El Monte and is employed in construction and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Providencia Ave.

It happened at 00:40 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Burbank resident Carlos Ortegon is a healthcare administrator and was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 1:48 a.m.

Kenneth Jafar Parra lives in Hesperia and is a firefighter and was picked up at Lincoln St. and Kenmere Ave. and the time is 2:41 a.m.

The charge Parra faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Burbank cashier Andreh Manokimasimi was taken into custody at 1805 North Catalina St. It took place at 7:15 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and misdemeanor hit and run.

Jacob Steven Wright is an arborist and a Burbank resident and was picked up at 2600 West Victory Blvd. The time is 8:15 a.m.

The charges Wright faces are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Verlon Turner lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 8:25 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Huntington Park security guard Nadine Galloway was pinched at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the charge is petty theft. The time is 12:15 p.m.

Sarah Beth Hargrave lives in Santa Ana and is a server and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Parish Place and the time is 1:51 p.m. The charge is 3056 of the state penal code and a warrant.

Montrose resident Eteri Avetisyan was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 7:31 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Ruzanna Khachatryan works in home support and lives in Panorama City and was arrested at 8:50 p.m. The charges are spousal abuse and petty theft.

North Hollywood caregiver Davit Gharibyan was handcuffed at 8:45 p.m. The charges are spousal abuse – petty theft and reckless driving.

Luke Micah Charles Johnson works at a delicatessen and lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 10:28 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

On Friday, September 8, Samantha Heavenlee Herrera, who lives in Los Angeles and works in quality control was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Sparks St.

It took place at 2:30 a.m. The charges Herrera faces are selling methamphetamines – speeding and a warrant.

Francisco Valentine lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at the same location and the time is the same. The charges are selling methamphetamines – driving without a license – joyriding and a warrant.

Eduard Barikyan works as a pharmacy delivery driver and resides in Van Nuys and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Kitteridge St.

The time is 4:35 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Carlos Francisco Valdivia is a Los Angeles landscaper and was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 11:29 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Anne Germaine Barrymore lives in Hollywood and is a phone technician and was apprehended at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. and the time is 2:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Burbank construction worker Alexander Radev was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Naomi St. and the time is 2:50 p.m. The charges are violating probation and possession of tear gas.

David Laurence Hicks resides in Simi Valley and is employed as a plumber and was cuffed at 2080 Empire Ave. It took place at 5:10 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Vernon Castillo Liles is a Los Angeles chef and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:06 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and identity theft.

Stephanie Cepeda is a hostess and a Glendale resident and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. and it took place at 11:45 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Cesar Silva works in retail and lives in Sun Valley and was arrested at 11:55 p.m. The charges are burglary – petty theft – identity theft and a warrant. The location is the same.

Los Angeles resident Christopher John Martinez was apprehended at 11:46 p.m. The charge is spousal abuse.

On Thursday, September 7, Raquel Marie Guzman, a Pomona receptionist was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd.

The time is 4:15 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Razmik Kachaturyan lives in La Crescenta and is an air conditioning mechanic and was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Pete Jonathan Hein is an automotive engineer and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 6:22 a.m. The charges are possession of a firearm by a felon – driving while under the influence of drugs and a warrant.

Guillermo Padilla Alonso lives in Bell Gardens and is employed in delivery and was apprehended at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. and the time is 8:29 a.m.

The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license – possession of a controlled substance – vehicle registration fraud and a warrant.

George Rosales is a mover and a North Hollywood resident and was pinched at 11:11 a.m. The charges are possession of a firearm by a felon – possession of drugs while armed and 3056 PC.

Randy Ramirez is a Burbank student and was cuffed at 11:15 a.m. The charges are assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and making criminal threats.

Paulik Jahgirian lives in Glendale and is retired and was nabbed at 11:49 a.m. The charges are brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm and making criminal threats.

Van Nuys factory worker Francisco Trejo was arrested at Palm Ave. and First St. The time is 1:00 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Julian Anthony Mejia is a Tarzana security guard and was arrested at 2:00 p.m. The charge is domestic battery.

Aaliyah Sanders lives in Long Beach and was picked up at 1056 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 2:00 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Artur Armen Ovich Babayan is unemployed and a North Hollywood resident and was taken into custody at Costco. It occurred at 3:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

North Hollywood resident Rosanna Yeremouna Babayan is unemployed and was picked up at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charge is the same.

Johnny Esteban Vargas Valverde is a Los Angeles lawyer and was nabbed at the Beverly Hills police department. The time is 3:00 p.m. The charges are reckless driving and making criminal threats.

Karla Angelica Ortiz Hurtado is a stocker and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at Lamer St. and Castleman Lane and the time is 4:15 p.m.

The charges Hurtado faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – trespassing and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Juan Morales Mares was apprehended at the same site and at the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Daniel Pedraza is employed as a busser and is a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at 1000 South Flower St. It took place at 5:14 p.m. The charge is receiving stolen property.

Kip Louis Henry works at a homeless shelter and is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at the LAPD Van Nuys station and the time is 5:00 p.m.

The charges Henry faces are felony reckless evading – burglary – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Los Angeles resident Joshua Ramirez Maldanado was picked up at First St. and Palm Ave. and the time is 9:35 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Jean Carlo Rene Gonzalez lives in Burbank and was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 11:25 p.m.

Lake Forest resident Jarrod Wayne Ault is a driver and was taken into custody at 11:45 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs – being under the influence of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

On Wednesday, September 6, Jerriel Ellison Sanders, who is unemployed and a Burbank resident was taken into custody at 00:09 a.m.

The charges Sanders is facing are possession of a firearm by a felon and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Esnaider Poma Tupil lives in Van Nuys and is an electrician and was pinched at Kenwood St. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 3:30 a.m.

The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – possession of a controlled substance – grand theft and receiving stolen property.

Jasmin Maciel Garza is employed in customer service and lives in North Hollywood and was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charges are the same.

Jamie Alexander Valadez is a San Fernando machine operator and was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Maria St. and the time is 7:42 a.m. The charge is a violation and a warrant.

Calvin Edward Newborn lives in Los Angeles and is self-employed and was arrested at 8:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – burglary twice and warrants. The location is 935 North Hollywood Way.

Daisha Maureen Pinion lives in Hawthorne and works as a supervisor and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Lake St. The time is 10:39 p.m. The charges are petty theft – burglary and misappropriation of lost property.

Malika Dayon Willis is a Hawthorne cashier and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Lake St. and the time is 10:45 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Christopher Will Lane is a Los Angeles truck driver and was arrested at the same site and the time is 10:46 p.m. The charges are 5-3-806 (E) PC and violating probation.

On Tuesday, September 5, Andre Cypress Corrales, who resides in Bell and is a mechanic was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Griffith Park Drive and the time is 00:15 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Mitzy Solorio is a master barista and is a resident of La Crescenta and was taken into custody at Empire Ave. and Brighton St. and the time is 3:37 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Marco Alvarez lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Lincoln St. and Thornton Ave. It took place at 6:50 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Nabil Kamel Chatila is a Burbank banker and was apprehended at 201 East Angeleno Ave. and the time is 1:00 p.m. The charge is battery.

John Samuel Eberhard is employed as a caterer, resides in Burbank and was pinched at 1101 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 2:50 p.m. The charges are burglary – trespassing and a warrant.

Lusik Azaryan is retired and was picked up at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 4:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Richard T. Madrid Sr. lives in Rosamond and is a construction worker and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. The time is 4:30 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Joel Saul Pirir lives in North Hollywood and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Amherst and the time is 3:25 p.m.

The charges are resisting an executive officer – possession of heroin/cocaine – vandalism with $400 or more and disorderly conduct.

Erik Richard Vandecar is a Burbank dishwasher and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 6:41 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jovanny Reyes Ramos is a delivery driver and is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 1150 North Victory Place and the time is 7:15 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Ontario resident Gregory James Nemeth is a parts supplier and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 10:09 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Monday, September 4, Henrik Grigoryan, who lives in Sun Valley and works in credit repair was nabbed at 10:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drugs while armed – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a loaded firearm.

Luis Armando Arias is a North Hills contractor and was arrested at Winona Ave. and Brighton St. and the time is 12:14 p.m.

The charges Arias faces are petty theft – receiving stolen property – possession of burglary tools and violating probation.

Jose Antonio Pasco is employed in marketing and resides in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at the same site and the time is 12:16 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Manuel Hernandez is a warehouse manager and was handcuffed at the LAPD 77th Division [7600 Broadway] and the time is 2:45 p.m. The charge is joyriding.

Jose Angel Gutierrez lives in Arleta and works in sales and was pinched at Riverside Drive and Pass Ave. and the time is 6:45 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Samuel Catalan Armas is a foreman and a Burbank resident and was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 10:28 p.m.

Burbank resident Morgan McKenzie Reid was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery and resisting arrest. It happened at 9:39 p.m.