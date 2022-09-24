Burbank Police Log: September 5 – September 11

A weekly summary of those individuals who were arrested by the Burbank police department.

Performing its duty to make the community safe, the Burbank police department on Sunday, September 11, arrested Alberto Garcia, a Burbank construction worker at 00:38 a.m. The site is 277 East Santa Anita Ave. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident Anthony John Valento was picked up at 3601 West Verdugo Ave., and the time is 1:08 a.m. The charge is violating a stay away court order.

Arbi Gambaryan is disabled and a Glendale resident. Gambaryan was arrested at Fairview St. and Olive Ave.

The time is 5:15 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Wright is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Griffith Park Drive and the time is 11:20 a.m. The charge is 3000.08 (C) of the state penal code and a warrant.

Ginette Dee Merlo is unemployed and a Burbank resident. Merlo was cuffed at the Burbank police department main lobby and the time is 3:05 p.m. The charge is possession of brass knuckles.

Los Angeles resident Raynard Daniel Bell is a handyman and was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 4:05 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arin Khodabakhshi is a Burbank driver and was apprehended at Arcola Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. It happened at 6:56 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Saturday, September 10, Athena Dewi Poulos, a Burbank resident and an eyelash extensions operator was nabbed at 00:20 a.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon.

NAME REDACTED is a Burbank electrician and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time is 2:30 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Augustine Steven Pozo is a Fullerton delivery driver and was apprehended at Palm Ave. and Third St. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine. The time is 10:05 a.m.

Horacio Castro lives in Anaheim and is employed in construction. Castro was handcuffed at 210 West Alameda Ave.

The time is 9:30 a.m. The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Norwalk valet driver Benjamin Max Herrera was taken into custody at Front St. and Verdugo Ave. It happened at 4:45 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Alexander Scott Rivers works in security and resides in Los Angeles. Rivers was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 6:50 p.m. The charges are petty theft and 3056 PC.

Ivonna Sherrie Wilburn is a Los Angeles waitress and was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charges are petty theft – assault with a deadly weapon and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Starr King Williams III is retired and a Northridge resident. Williams was arrested at 3721 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 6:45 p.m. The charge is forgery.

Palmdale resident Alexander Cibrian was taken into custody at First St. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 8:55 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jordan Evan Dennison lives in Cordova and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave. and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Roderick Paul McDonald is a Northridge banker and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Auckland Ave. and the time is 10:35 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Van Nuys resident Andrew Joseph Rubio works in maintenance and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. and the time is 11:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carlos Antonio Ventura resides in Los Angeles and is employed in construction. Ventura was apprehended at Empire Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 11:59 p.m.

The charges are child endangerment – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and violating a promise to appear in court.

On Friday, September 9, Martin Rodriguez Jr., who lives in Van Nuys was taken into custody at 2255 North Buena Vista St.

The time is 00:51 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mahdi Motagian works with automobiles and lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 150 East Angeleno Ave. and the time is 1:10 a.m.

The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael James Rigali is employed as an ironworker and resides in North Hollywood and was arrested at Quality Inn. The time is 1:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Alejandro Ruiz lives in North Hollywood and works in security. Ruiz was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Catalina St.

It took place at 2:00 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines with the intent to sell.

Evan Peter Van Tol lives in Waquoit and is a construction worker. Van Tol was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place [Walmart].

It happened at 7:18 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a switchblade.

Gohar Zakani is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was arrested after being charged with domestic violence and the time is 9:40 a.m.

William Imre works at Home Depot and lives in Los Angeles. Imre was nabbed at 8:15 a.m. The site is Olive Ave. and Buena Vista St.

The charges are resisting arrest and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Eduardo Pubill is a Los Angeles driver and was taken into custody after being charged with 288.3 (A) PC and 288.4 (B) PC. The time is 4:25 p.m.

Andrew Warner Gates is a laborer and is a Los Angeles resident. Gates was picked up at 1200 Flower St. The time is 5:30 p.m. The charges are possession of counterfeit items and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Elena Maria Diaz lives in Adelano and is an airbrush artist and was nabbed at 1200 South Flower St.

The charges are identity theft – possession of counterfeit items – possession of heroin/cocaine – receiving stolen property and warrants. The time is 5:30 p.m.

Jason Mitchell Provence works in concrete plumbing and lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of counterfeit items – possession of heroin/cocaine – 853.7 PC and warrants.

Arpi Eivazi works in sales and lives in Burbank and was picked up at Macy’s. The time is 7:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Herman Medina is a Reseda recycler and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. It happened at 7:50 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sean Michael Cullen is a Los Angeles security guard and was picked up at 1200 Flower St. and the time is 7:15 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of counterfeit items – possession of a controlled substance – possession of stolen property – petty theft and warrants.

On Thursday, September 8, Hamlet Avetisyan, a Burbank resident and a mechanic was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

It took place at 00:15 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Charles Samuel Prado is unemployed and is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at 8:45 a.m. The location is 3201 West Verdugo Ave.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and 3056 PC.

Natasha Ajee Favre lives in Glendale and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The charges are identity theft – petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine. It happened at 7:50 a.m.

Angel Eddie Berto Ruiz resides in Chino and is employed in auto detailing and was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Canoga Park teacher Michael Martin Angulo was taken into custody after being charged with 288.3 (A) PC and 288.4 (B) PC. The time is 10:40 a.m.

Daniel Alejandro Copano is a tax advisor and is a Burbank resident. Copano was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 11:00 a.m.

The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and warrants.

Logan James Brown lives in Los Angeles and works at a sushi restaurant and was taken into custody at 2:05 p.m.

The charges are battery – petty theft – giving false identification to a police officer and assault with a deadly weapon.

Los Angeles resident Monique Anne Howard is an Airbnb host and was arrested at the Burbank police department jail and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Wednesday, September 7, Giovanny Navarette, who lives in North Hollywood and is employed in construction and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Keystone St.

The time is 4:45 a.m. The charges are petty theft – 4463 (A) (1) of the state vehicle code – possession of burglary tools and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Paul Edward Medina Jr. is an associate and lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 12710 Rubens Ave. The time is 7:00 a.m. The charge is 311.11 (A) PC and a warrant.

Daniel Jose Berman works in IT and lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at 7634 Beeman Ave. The charge is 311.11 (A) PC. The time is 9:35 a.m.

Daniel Plascencia Anzaldo is employed as a cook and resides in Sun Valley. Anzaldo was apprehended at Brace Canyon Park and Haven Way.

The time is 12:45 p.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darnell Vaughn lives in Glendale and works as a bartender. Vaughn was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. It happened at 6:50 p.m. The charges are trespassing or loitering and a warrant.

Julio Cesar Dominguez lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 8:40 p.m. The charges are assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident Amy Selena Cerna is an adult performer and was handcuffed at 1920 Clark Ave. and the time is 8:33 p.m.

The charges are giving false identification to a police officer – violating a restraining order and possession of a controlled substance.

Felicia Figueroa Nealy lives in Pottstown and was taken into custody at 330 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:25 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

On Tuesday, September 6, Mariel Guadalupe Gonzalez, who is a South Gate armed officer was taken into custody at 1411 North Avon St. and the time is 1:45 a.m. The charge is violating a protective order.

Anna Skriabina is unemployed and a Hollywood resident and was arrested at 1:50 a.m. The site is Alameda Ave. and Lake St., and the charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Jamshid Manjili is a Hollywood mechanic and was picked up at the same site and at the same time. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 23152 (F) VC and petty theft.

Artemio Marin Soto is a gardener and a North Hollywood resident. Soto was apprehended at 8:00 a.m. The site is the LAPD Van Nuys station. The charge is vandalism of $400 or more and a warrant.

Los Angeles music producer John Yi was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. and the time is 2:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Patricio Ordonez is a Los Angeles construction worker and was taken into custody at 1911 Grismer Ave. The time is 2:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Keenan Joseph Olana works in networking and lives in Hollywood. Olana was taken into custody at 345 East Santa Anita Ave. and the time is 5:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Gilbert Lorenzo Rios Jr. lives in Glendale is a driver and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 7:07 p.m. The charges are vandalism with $400 or more and 186.22 (A) PC.

Juan Carlos Garcia works as a stocker and lives in Glendale. Garcia was arrested at the same site and at the same time. The charges are the same.

Shawna Marie Luloff is unemployed and is a Los Angeles resident. Luloff was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Zareh Oganesyan is an interior designer and a Burbank resident. Oganesyan was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Ledge Ave. and the time is 10:40 p.m. The charge is identity theft.

On Monday, September 5, Lorenzo Xavier Smart, a Los Angeles resident was nabbed at 2:30 a.m. The site is Seventh St. and Santa Anita Ave. The charges are resisting arrest and buying or receiving a stolen vehicle.

Los Angeles welder Michael Renee Lievre was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Chandler Blvd. and the time is 8:00 a.m.

The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance and failure to appear in court.

Daniel Octavio Avilez Hernandez was taken into custody at 207 North Victory Blvd. The time is 1:59 p.m. The charges are burglary and vandalism.

La Antonio De Marco Coleman is a Pasadena pool maintenance employee and was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 10:00 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of methamphetamines with the intent to sell – driving without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pasadena server Rachel Beth Down was picked up at the same site and at the same time. The charges are petty theft – 3056 PC and possession of a controlled substance.

Taylor Marcus Cordero lives in Pasadena and is an auto mechanic and was taken into custody at the same location and the same time. The charges are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gabriel Villalobos Echenique is an electrician and is a resident of Pasadena. Echenique was handcuffed at the same location and at the same time.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – trespassing and a warrant.

Robert Schroeder is employed as a mechanic and lives in Granada Hills. Schroeder was nabbed at the Ramada Inn. It happened at 1:07 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools.