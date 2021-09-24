Burbank Police Log: September 6 – September 12

For the men and women in blue the city's security is of the utmost importance.



On Sunday, September 12, Jersson Pineda Almira, who is a Los Angeles resident and a construction worker was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery and the time is 1:32 a.m.

Renan Francisco Ortiz Perez works in graphics and is a resident of Burbank. Perez was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. and the time is 5:15 a.m.

The charge Perez faces is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Adrian Arthur Cardenas lives in Whittier and is employed as a forklift driver. Cardenas was handcuffed at 25 East Alameda Ave. and the charge is disorderly conduct. It occurred at 4:30 p.m.

Christian Geovany Oseguera is a Burbank cook and was picked up at 1800 Scott Road and it happened at 6:30 p.m.

The charges are vandalism with $400 or more – resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Ivan Santos is a Sun Valley teacher and was handcuffed at 250 North First St. and the time of the arrest is 6:45 p.m. The charges are trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Gerardo Lopez lives in Sylmar and is employed in construction. Lopez was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Manning St.

It happened at 10:05 p.m. The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jose Ricardo Jimenez is a supervisor and is a Los Angeles resident. Jimenez was cuffed at Pacific Ave. and Catalina St. It took place at 10:05 p.m.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving under the influence with .08 or above – 20002 (A) of the state vehicle code and warrants.

On Saturday, September 11, Ricardo Cabrera, a Burbank resident and a city services employee was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse and it happened at 2:00 a.m.

Sun Valley resident and marketer Carl Levard Lee was arrested at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 4:50 a.m. and the charges Lee faces are petty theft – being in possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

John Balderas lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at 1575 North Victory Place.

The charges Balderas faces are being in possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants. The arrest took place at 5:15 a.m.

David Mirabal is a driver and a Burbank resident. Mirabal was cuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Sparks St. and the charge is 381 (B) of the state penal code and the time is 8:40 a.m.

Erick Rocha is employed in furnace metals and lives in Sylmar. Rocha was nabbed at the same site and the same time and the charge is the same.

Alexander Calderon Perez is a resident of San Pedro and works as a messenger.

Perez was taken into custody at 3708 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 11:20 a.m. The charges are battery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Masis Khachikian lives in Glendale, is employed in flooring and was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Magnolia Blvd.

The time is 12:40 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank printer David Esteban Perez was arrested after being charged with domestic battery and false imprisonment. It occurred at 1:25 p.m.

Elijah Ben Brooks lives in Van Nuys and is an ironworker. Brooks was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Blvd.

It took place at 2:25 p.m. The charges Brooks faces are possession of a controlled substance and burglary.

Winnetka resident Cody James Williams was picked up at 2000 Empire Ave. and it happened at 3:45 p.m. The charges are grand theft and identity theft.

Jose Mario Sanchez lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 1783 West Victory Place and the charge is disorderly conduct. The arrest took place at 10:15 p.m.

On Friday, September 10, Jacqueline Nichole Iraleta, a Burbank resident was arrested at 00:10 a.m.

The charges include petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The site of the arrest is Empire Ave. and Ontario St.

Jovanny Pedro Banales lives in Pacoima and is employed in construction. Banales was taken into custody at the same location and at the same time. The charge is petty theft.

Jose Rolando Ramirez Bermudez is a construction worker and lives in Los Angeles. Bermudez was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Cedar Ave.

The time is 5:30 a.m. The charges include possession of drug paraphernalia and being an unlicensed driver.

Kelsey Lynn Ogdon lives in Tujunga and works as a sports journalist. Ogdon was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd.

The arrest happened at 10:30 a.m. The charge Ogdon faces is being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Artem Arakely is a resident of North Hollywood and is employed in distribution. Arakely was taken into custody at the Burbank police department jail and the time is 11:55 a.m. The charge is battery.

Clinton Calhoun is a Burbank artist and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd.

It happened at 2:40 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of stolen property – possession of drug paraphernalia – 290.11 (A) PC and a warrant.

Davit Blasyan works as a cashier and is a Glendale resident. Blasyan was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Santa Anita Ave.

The charges are resisting arrest – 23103 (A) VC and warrants. The time is 5:00 a.m.

Zkia Shania Penick is a resident of North Hollywood, works in-home-care and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Blvd.

The charges Penick faces are being in possession of a controlled substance – driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – 20002 (A) VC and warrants. The time is 7:30 p.m.

Hanna Marie Searl lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 8:09 p.m. and the location is Front St. and Verdugo Ave.

The charges are vandalism with $400 or more and giving false information to a police officer.

Edward Dearce is a North Hollywood resident and is employed in construction. Dearce was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Scott Road.

The charge Dearce faces is disorderly conduct and the time of the arrest is 9:00 p.m.

Vilma Berzonetti is a Burbank caregiver and was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 9:26 p.m.

On Thursday, September 9, Loretta Lohe, who resides in Burbank and is unemployed was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. The time is 1:48 a.m. The charge is 653 (X) (A) PC.

Roy Charlie Cespedes is a mechanic and an Arleta resident. Cespedes was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Hollywood Way.

The time is 3:45 a.m. and the charge is being in possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Alek Tumasyan lives in Van Nuys and was arrested at 7:45 a.m. The location is Third St. and Orange Grove Ave. The charges are 22810 (A) PC and vandalism.

Jorge Juarez sells ice cream and lives in Los Angeles. Juarez was picked up at 1931 North Maple St.

The time of the arrest is 6:45 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of a stolen vehicle – grand theft – identity theft – petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Josseth Stanley Sandoval is a repairman and is a South Gate resident. Sandoval was arrested at 1931 North Maple St. and it happened at 6:45 a.m.

The charges are being in possession of a stolen vehicle – grand theft – petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Pomona technician Jesus Alex Hernandez was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Catalina St.

The charges are 23152 (F) VC and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 1:30 p.m.

Joseph Robert Finklestein is a web designer, a resident of Inglewood and was apprehended at 9517 West Chandler Blvd.

The time of the apprehension is 4:25 p.m. and the charges are 23152 (F) VC – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – 640 PC and warrants.

Jeremy Allen McDuffie is unemployed, a Burbank resident and was apprehended at 7:15 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and annoying or molesting children.

On Wednesday, September 8, Carlos Alberto Ruiz, who lives in Burbank was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The time is 1:20 a.m. and the charge Ruiz faces is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Wayne Emerson is a student and a Los Angeles resident. Emerson was arrested at 406 Irving Ave. and the time is 2:15 a.m.

The charges are burglary – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and 466 PC.

Le Andre Datvan Burnett is a packer and is a Los Angeles resident. Burnett was picked up at 2501 North Hollywood Way and the time is 10:40 a.m.

The charges Burnett faces are possession of a stolen vehicle – petty theft and warrants.

Ericka Marie Wilcox is a recycler and is a resident of Sun Valley. Wilcox was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Thornton Ave. and the time is 11:50 a.m.

The charges Wilcox faces include petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Christian Michael Ellington lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Pass Ave. and the 134 freeway.

The time of the arrest is 1:20 p.m. and the charges are battery – making criminal threats – disturbing the peace and warrants.

Mark Alvin Morey is a Burbank construction worker and was apprehended at Olive Park. It happened at 3:40 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident Francisco Javier Dominguez was cuffed at Buena Vista St. and Clark Ave.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and it happened at 3:55 p.m.

Daniel Bautista lives in Valley Village and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Beachwood Drive.

The charges Bautista faces are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 8:15 p.m.

Alberto Castro Jr. is a painter and is a Sylmar resident. Castro was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Lake St.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant. The time of the arrest is 8:30 p.m.

Cordell Allen Shear lives in Burbank and is employed as a construction worker. Shear was arrested at the St. Joseph Medical Center. The time is 8:20 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

On Tuesday, September 7, Daniel Cabanillas, a resident of Sun Valley and a driver was nabbed at Stagg St. and Clybourne Ave. It happened at 00:22 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident Vicente Alfonso Celis Chavez was picked up at the same locale and the time is 00:32 a.m. The charge is 23103 (A) VC.

Kevin Kyle De Jesus is a Burbank entrepreneur and was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Jeffries Ave. It happened at 2:29 a.m. and the charge is 23152 (G) VC.

Rojeh Zaroukian is a delivery driver and a resident of Burbank. Zaroukian was arrested at 200 North Third St. The time is 9:59 a.m. and the charge is robbery.

Evelyn Lizette Alvarez works in retail and lives in Long Beach. Alvarez was taken into custody at the Burbank jail lobby and the time is 1:35 p.m. The charge is identity theft.

Adolfo Juan Tzaj Rosario is a Burbank construction worker and was cuffed at 1060 West Alameda Ave. It took place at 7:20 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Chula Vista entertainer Felipe Rodriguez Jr. was arrested at 7:25 p.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The site of the arrest is San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

Lareesa Lorica Tachell Gee is a North Hollywood songwriter. Gee was nabbed at the same location and the time is 7:55 p.m. The charges are the same.

Van Nuys auto salesman Gregory Bernard Williamson was handcuffed at 2255 North Buena Vista St.

The time is 7:55 p.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shaquana Renee Moore is a Los Angeles hairdresser and was apprehended at Third St. and San Jose Ave.

The time of the arrest is 8:49 p.m. and the charges are identity theft – being possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Mykeal Sikee Grant lives in Las Vegas and works in cleaning. Grant was taken into custody at the same location and the same time.

The charges are identity theft – possession of stolen property – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Los Angeles handyman Arthur Lee Starks was nabbed at the LAPD 77th division and the time is 9:40 p.m. The charge is grand theft and a warrant.

Cary Dwain Mitchell is a Burbank salesman and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time of the arrest is 11:15 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

On Monday, September 6, John Joseph Falbe, a resident of Hawthorne, who works in tool and dye was apprehended at Dartmouth Road and Sixth St.

The time is 12:45 p.m. The charges Falbe faces are 853.7 PC – a municipal code violation and warrants.

Ousep Zendzhardzhyan, who is unemployed, was arrested at the Burbank police department. The charge is vandalism and warrants. It happened at 11:00 a.m.

Glendale resident and stereo installer Lou Anthony Carrillo was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Flower St.

The time is 7:20 p.m. The charge Carrillo faces is being in possession of a controlled substance.

Antonio James Brollings lives in Billings, Montana, and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave.

It happened at 10:30 p.m. and the charges Brollings faces are 148 (A) (1) PC and 242 PC.

Abel Ordaz is a mechanic and a resident of Lincoln Heights. Ordaz was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Ontario St.

It occurred at 10:50 p.m. and the charges include being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles painter Gabriel Marinulloa was handcuffed at the same location and the same time. The charges are the same.

Kenneth Lee Hieftje is a personal assistant and is a resident of Burbank. Hieftje was picked up at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd.

The time is 11:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

North Hollywood cook Carlos Daniel Morales was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd.

The charge Morales faces is possession of drug paraphernalia and the time is 11:15 p.m.