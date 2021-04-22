Burbank Police Looking for Witnesses in Thursday Morning Fatal Motorcycle Accident

A motorcyclist from Los Angeles has died following a traffic collision with a motor vehicle.

On April 22, 2021, at about 10:43 A.M., Burbank Police and Paramedics responded to the intersection of Alameda Avenue and Parish Place after receiving a report of a traffic collision involving a motor vehicle and motorcyclist. When police officers and paramedics arrived, they located the motorcyclist who was unconscious and not breathing. The man had sustained serious injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the motor vehicle remained at the scene and was interviewed by traffic investigators. Investigators determined neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in regards to the driver of the motor vehicle.

The investigation into this traffic collision is on-going.

The motorcyclist has been identified as Danny Guerra-Moreno, a 19-year-old resident of Los Angeles.

This collision remains under the investigation of Burbank Police Department Traffic Detectives. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Burbank Police Traffic Bureau, at (818) 238-3100.

