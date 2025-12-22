Burbank Police Receive 165 Firearms in Gun Buyback Event

On December 20, 2025, the Burbank Police Department held an Anonymous Gun Buyback Event in the rear parking lot of the Police/Fire Headquarters, which resulted in the collection of 165 firearms.

The anonymous drive-through event gave community members the opportunity to relinquish unwanted guns without showing identification and with “no questions asked,” in exchange for gift cards. The goal of the event was to reduce the availability of unwanted firearms in the community by providing a safe, anonymous way to dispose of guns.

Participants received a $100 pre-paid gift card to Walmart for each handgun, rifle, or shotgun, and a $200 gift card for each assault weapon, as classified in the State of California.

The event yielded the following:

Handguns – 75

Rifles – 53

Shotguns – 34

Assault Weapons – 3

Total: 165

All firearms will be destroyed in compliance with California state law.