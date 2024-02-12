Burbank Police Report: January 22 – January 28

Burbank's finest is always on duty and keeps the city in excellent running condition.

Having a sense of security knowing that the Burbank police department is on duty is comforting and on Sunday, January 28, Daria Moreno Roundtree, who lives in Sylmar and is a filmmaker was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 2:42 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Jared Delano Gerber is a Chatsworth computer programmer and was nabbed at Chestnut St. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 5:25 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – conspiracy to commit a felony – vandalism – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft and check fraud.

Carlos Valle lives in North Hollywood and is an electrician and was handcuffed at 802 North Victory Blvd. The vandalism with $400 or above – burglary and grand theft. It took place at 5:25 a.m.

Evan Francisco Toribio is unemployed and a Reseda resident and was cuffed at West Magnolia Blvd. and North Maple St. The time is 9:48 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – vandalism with $400 or above and receiving stolen property.

Genesis Isaac Rivera lives in North Hollywood and is unemployed and was pinched at 11:50 a.m. The charges are domestic battery – indecent exposure and warrants.

Los Angeles resident David James Hathaway Bates is a gardener and was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 2:20 p.m.

The charges Bates faces are driving while under the influence of drugs and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Ara Hovanessian is a Burbank construction worker and was nabbed after being charged with false imprisonment and domestic battery. The time is 6:30 p.m.

Costa Mesa salesman Josua Taylor Faber was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 10:25 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Mihran Sargsyan lives in Burbank and is employed in delivery and was picked up at Kenneth Road and Myers St. and the time is 11:53 p.m. The charges are battery and damaging a communication device.

On Saturday, January 27, Nikki Galen Vann, who lives in Sylmar and is unemployed was arrested at 1:10 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – 22435.11 (A) of the business and professions code – vandalism – trespassing and warrants. The location is Glenoaks Blvd. and Naomi St.

Miguel Diaz is a Burbank dishwasher and was pinched at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Maasai Kajhi Lopez lives in Perris and is a rapper and was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. and the time is 4:07 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Vahe Aghayan is employed in sales and is a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 8:37 a.m. The charge is brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Deondre Jamal Reece lives in Sherman Oaks and is a detox technician and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. It occurred at 9:35 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jose Luis Rivera is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 826 South Victory Blvd. and the time is 2:40 p.m.

The charges Rivera faces are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Shondesa S. Price lives in Las Vegas and is an employee at the convention center and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 3:30 p.m.

The charges are grand theft – receiving stolen property – organized retail theft and a warrant.

Ondre Tsean Tripp is a Las Vegas resident and is employed at a warehouse and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are grand theft and receiving stolen property.

Rouesisha Evette Maxey is employed in home health care and is a Las Vegas resident and was picked up at the same site and the same time and the same charges.

Phillip Jarrett Anderson is a Reseda resident and is a construction worker and was cuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Scott Road.

The time is 5:25 p.m. The charges are driving without a license and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Mike McCarthy is a Lancaster construction worker and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Providencia Ave. and the time is 10:08 p.m.

The charges McCarthy faces are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Tony Almalih is unemployed and is a Northridge resident and was picked up at Pass Ave. and Oak St. and the time is 10:23 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Los Angeles resident Jose Domingo Gonzalez was arrested at Riverside Drive and Rose St. The time is 10:45 p.m. The charges are receiving stolen property and vandalism twice.

On Friday, January 26, Jose Manuel Topete Villa, a Sun Valley resident is a janitor and was taken into custody at 2627 Hollywood Way and the time is 1:40 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Kevin Maurice Zarazua is a North Hollywood server and was pinched at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 2:17 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Jordan Daniel is a Los Angeles construction worker and was handcuffed at First St. and Palm Ave. It took place at 5:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – battery and a warrant.

Bismark Josue Rivera Gonzalez is a North Hollywood tattoo artist and was nabbed at 761 North First St. The charge is DUI. The time is 3:51 a.m.

Diana Espiritu is a Pacoima waitress and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 1:21 p.m.

Arpine Harutyunyan is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 3:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Sean Chandler Shepard is a Burbank Teamster and was nabbed at 626 Stephen Road and the time is 3:55 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – battery and a warrant.

Burbank resident Allen Alahverdian is employed at a car wash and was cuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Naomi St. and the time is 8:55 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – violating probation and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Joshua Vernick is a Los Angeles handyman and was arrested at 1651 North Victory Place. It took place at 9:19 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – receiving stolen property – violating probation and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Gordoh Williams is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody and the time is 11:00 p.m. The charge is trespassing and a warrant. The location is Glenoaks Blvd. and Olive Ave.

Hayrapet Davtyan is a Glendale caretaker and was nabbed at 9061 Santa Monica Blvd. The time is 11:35 p.m. The charges are making false statements to a police officer – petty theft and warrants.

On Thursday, January 25, Jeremiah Morris, a Los Angeles resident who is unemployed was nabbed at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. and the time is 9:00 a.m. The charges are petty theft – grand theft and a warrant.

Brady Escobar Sanchez is a Pasadena union worker and was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse and violating probation. The time is 9:15 p.m.

North Hollywood sales representative Alexander Saenz was apprehended at 107 South First St. The charge is felony hit and run and the time is 10:15 a.m.

Frankie Isaiah Lara lives in Whittier and is employed at a warehouse and was handcuffed at 1:40 p.m. The charges are possession of an assault weapon and possession of a loaded firearm.

Anthony Alexander Cruz Garcia is self-employed and is a Whittier resident and was apprehended at the same time. The charges are the same.

Sofya Vanyan is unemployed and a North Hollywood resident and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 5:50 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Hovannes Atabekyan lives in Glendale and is a driver and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

Canoga Park resident David Alan Wheaton is unemployed and was pinched at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 10:54 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft – possession of a dagger and warrants.

On Wednesday, January 24, Ranae Michelle Gaffin, a Fontana teacher was handcuffed at Lake St. and Providencia Ave. The time is 2:35 a.m.

The charges Gaffin faces are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Narada Sekouhadi Greenway lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at the same site and at the same time. The charges are the same.

Ani Stepanian is a Burbank student and was arrested at Nordstrom’s and the time is 11:50 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Rosalina Flores is retired and a Fresno resident and was taken into custody at 200 North Third St. It took place at 12:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Casey Daniel Campanian is a Los Angeles model and was apprehended at Riverside Drive and Screenland Drive. It took place at 1:47 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs and possession of Xanax.

Laquan West lives in North Hollywood and is a construction worker and was cuffed at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 4:20 p.m. The charges are arson – vandalism and a warrant.

Cashuelle Delwon Ellington is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 6:00 p.m. The charges are robbery and the site is 251 East Sixth St.

Antony Hernandez is a Burbank construction worker and was pinched at 450 East Olive Ave. and the time is 5:50 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest and driving while under the influence of drugs.

Santiago Del Refugio Lopez is a construction worker and is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 687 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 9:01 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Diego Tzaputchox is employed in demolition and is a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at Elmwood Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 11:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Peter Butrus is a Burbank auditor and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Frederic St. and the time is 11:35 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Christian Cooper Marseilles is an Escondido driver and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 11:20 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and 2900.1 (A) of the state vehicle code.

Raven Phoenix Rose David is an Escondido driver and was pinched at 113 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 10:42 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Tuesday, January 23, Charlis Raphael, who lives in Turlock and is a construction worker was picked up at Olive Ave. and Keystone St. and the time is 9:44 a.m.

The charges Raphael faces are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Daniel Wayne Peacock is a Los Angeles resident and is employed in traffic control and was taken into custody at Walmart. The time is 3:30 p.m.

Glendale resident and salesman Tadeh Nazarian was pinched at Victory Blvd. and Winchester Ave. It took place at 3:57 p.m.

The charges are grand theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

On Monday, January 22, Benjamin Noah Austin, who lives in Los Angeles was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 12:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – burglary – petty theft – receiving stolen property – disorderly conduct and warrants.

Mercedes Higgins lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Olive Ave. It took place at 3:20 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – defrauding an innkeeper – vandalism – disorderly conduct and warrants.

Gevorg Arakelyan is a North Hollywood construction worker and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cedar Ave. and the time is 6:34 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – driving with a suspended or revoked license twice and warrants.

Arthur Petrosyan works with fencing and lives in Van Nuys and was picked up at 308 East Verdugo Ave. It took place at 7:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – burglary twice and a warrant.

Tigran Yagmadzyan lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at the same time and the charge is contempt of court. The location is the same.