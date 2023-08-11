Burbank Police Report: July 24 – July 30

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

On the beat daily, the Burbank police department on occasion has to arrest an individual and on Sunday, July 30, Michael Christopher Reeder, who lives in Burbank and is a property manager was apprehended at Lake St. and Spazier Ave.

The time is 9:04 a.m. The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Burbank resident Johnny Alonzo Silva was arrested at 201 North Front St. The time is 1:45 p.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer – battery and 3056 of the state penal code.

Toney Dong-Yul Sijin lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 3:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – assault and warrants.

Gerardo Rodriguez is a loader and a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at IKEA Way and Verdugo Ave. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 8:05 p.m.

Los Angeles construction worker Jose Armando Aviles Hernandez was handcuffed at the same time and the same site.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph De Carlo is a construction worker and is a North Hollywood resident and was taken into custody at 1300 North Victory Place.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft.

David Lopez is employed in maintenance and is a Burbank resident. Lopez was taken into custody at 3003 West Verdugo Ave. The time is 9:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Saturday, July 29, Benjamin Jay Pardus, a Burbank resident and a construction worker was picked up at Hollywood Way and Clark Ave.

The time is 00:05 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – possession of a controlled substance – 3056 PC and warrants.

Isaac Carlos Montes is a Sylmar driver and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Olive Ave. and the time is 1:45 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Shaena Lee Segarra is a phone distributor and a Riverside resident and was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place. The charge is petty theft. It took place at 11:30 a.m.

Ulysses Adrian Torres is a Sun Valley plumber and was nabbed at 3769 Cahuenga Blvd. The time is 1:30 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale – 3056 PC and a warrant.

Gary Robert Elias is employed in sanitation and lives in Riverside and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave.

It occurred at 2:15 p.m. The charges are 3056 PC – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Edward Wiley lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 3133 West Olive Ave. and the time is 3:45 p.m. The charges are trespassing twice – vandalism and warrants.

Damon Richard Lenahan lives in Flagstaff, Arizona, and is a business owner and was cuffed at 2627 Hollywood Way and the time is 2:50 p.m. The charge is possession of a silencer.

Anthony Christopher Agopian is a juicer and a North Hollywood resident and was arrested at Bethany Road and Third St. The time is 4:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

North Hills resident Miguel Salvador Reanos is a caretaker and was taken into custody at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 4:59 p.m. The charges are petty theft – burglary and a warrant.

Ariel Solano is a Culver City cashier and was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery and the time is 5:47 p.m.

Danielle Jace is a tarot card reader and is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 255 North Hollywood Way. It took place at 9:10 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and arson.

Gerardo Guillermo Rodriguez lives in Sylmar and is an assistant and was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:40 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – petty theft – possession of methamphetamines for sale – possession of drug paraphernalia – robbery – possession of a lead baton and warrants.

Manuel Angeles lives in Sun Valley and is a yard attendant and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

On Friday, July 28, Timothy Michael Slobig, who lives in Burbank and is an AV technician was pinched at Vanowen St. and Ontario St. and the time is 00:08 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs.

Rodrigo Gomez is a San Fernando handyman and was nabbed at 628 North Griffith Park Drive and the time is 3:00 a.m. The charge is parole violation.

Harriel Bennett is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was arrested at 4524 North Clybourn Ave. and the time is 5:45 a.m.

The charges are burglary – receiving stolen property and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Tyler Jorge Silverio lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was handcuffed at the Van Nuys police department.

The charge is possession of a controlled substance for sale and a warrant. It took place at 10:00 a.m.

Arsen Bernetsyan is a trainer and a Glendale resident and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. and the time is 9:48 a.m. The charge is reckless driving.

Bryce Patrick Ruth lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 200 North Third St. The time is 2:05 p.m. The charge is possession of Xanax.

Jose Alfredo Garcia lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Thousand Oaks carpenter Michael James Palombi was picked up at Olive Ave. and Lincoln St. It occurred at 4:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and a warrant.

Jesus Gandara is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Chestnut St. and the time is 7:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Orsis Vega lives in North Hollywood and is a construction worker and was handcuffed at Best Buy. It took place at 7:52 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools – possession of tear gas – driving with a suspended or revoked license – petty theft and a warrant.

Hugo Ernesto Monroy is a recycler and a Burbank resident and was pinched at 1700 North Clybourn Ave. and the time is 8:49 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Thursday, July 27, Haley Anne Pooler, who lives in Temple City and is unemployed was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Keeler Ave.

The time is 8:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Evaristo Jesus Sordis is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 230 West Cedar Ave. The time is 11:35 a.m. The charge is false imprisonment.

Hannah Youseph is a Los Angeles hair stylist and was pinched at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 12:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Uziel Rodriguez lives in Northridge and is employed as a counselor and was taken into custody after being charged with statutory rape. The time is 2:00 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Katherine Victoria Molina is a CNA and was arrested at 2000 West Empire Ave. The charges are disorderly conduct – Los Angeles municipal code violation and a warrant. The time is 7:12 p.m.

Edgar Ruben Salcedo is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 1815 Keeler St. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance and a warrant. The time is the same.

Patricia Chairez is employed in customer service and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:46 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – joyriding and identity theft.

Mark Anthony Garret lives in Van Nuys and is unemployed and was nabbed at 201 North Front St. and the time is 9:05 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Karine Tarkhanian resides in Los Angeles and is a human resources director and was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 11:23 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Wednesday, July 26, Jaime Oliveros, who is a Burbank cook was taken into custody at 320 North Lake St. The time is 3:00 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

Daniel Thomas Larsen is an Encino resident and works with plaster and was pinched at Hollywood Way and Alameda Ave.

The time is 3:39 a.m. The charges are possession of tear gas and possession of a controlled substance.

Anthony John Valento is retired and a Burbank resident and was apprehended at 501 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 6:50 a.m.

The charges are assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm – vandalism with $400 or more and violating a restraining order.

Eduard Galstian lives in Los Angeles and is a driver and was nabbed at 150 North Third St. The time is 11:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Los Angeles resident Edgar Parsamyan is a driver and was pinched at the same location and the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – illegal possession of ammunition – joyriding and warrants.

Eric Marcos Spinks lives in Fontana and is a field technician and was taken into custody at 200 North Third St. The charge is joyriding and a warrant. The time is 9:20 a.m.

Candace Lynn Fournier is a Burbank contractor and was picked up at 1025 North Lincoln St. and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Clarice Ross is a Los Angeles student and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 7:30 p.m. The charge is receiving stolen property.

Shalonda Dineisha Combs lives in Boyle Heights and is a nurse and was nabbed at the same time and the charges are identity theft and receiving stolen property.

Milly Gonzalez is a Bakersfield housekeeper and was arrested at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 8:08 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jeimmy Audrea Monjalbe Sanchez lives in Bakersfield and is a cleaner and was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

Maryuri Andrea Moreno Sepelveda lives in Bakersfield and is a cleaner and was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

Varuzhan Ashoti Babayan is a Burbank business owner and was handcuffed at the same location and the time is 2:50 a.m. The charges are identity theft and petty theft.

On Tuesday, July 25, Maria Guadalupe Mendez, who resides in Glendale and is a retail employee was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 1:15 a.m.

Joel Saul Pirir lives in North Hollywood and is a construction worker and was arrested at 1575 North Victory Place and the time is 12:15 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Los Angeles retail worker John Samuel Eberhard was handcuffed at 7:42 p.m. The charges are burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia. The site is 1101 West Burbank Blvd.

Ashley Alexus Sandoval lives in Montrose and is an accountant and was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave.

The time is 7:22 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest twice – contributing to the delinquency of a minor and petty theft.

Vahag Ovasapyan is employed in medical supply and was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 11:23 p.m.

On Monday, July 24, Edwin Ramirez Moran, a Los Angeles resident and a medical assistant was pinched at 2600 West Olive Ave.

It took place at 5:30 a.m. The charges are burglary – being under the influence of a controlled substance and trespassing.

Palmdale resident Samantha Lynn Rubio was arrested at IKEA Way and Verdugo Ave. The time is 11:05 a.m. The charge is vandalism.

Anthony John Valento lives in Burbank and is retired and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. The time is 10:45 a.m. The charge is violating a restraining order.

Burbank resident William David Cardell Jr. is self-employed and was taken into custody at 200 North Third St. The time is 12:20 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rafik Khodaerdian is employed in printing and is a Sunland resident and was apprehended at Third St. and Harvard Road and the time is 2:30 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and misdemeanor hit and run.

Madeline Ohanas Sarkissian is a caregiver and is a North Hollywood resident and was cuffed at 1301 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 6:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Malaquias Nava is a Los Angeles painter and was taken into custody at Western Ave. and the 5 freeway. It took place at 10:40 p.m. The charges are identity theft – resisting arrest and possession of burglary tools.