Burbank Police Report: May 10 – May 16

On Sunday, May 16, Marvin Roberto Alvarenga, a Los Angeles construction worker was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and the 15 freeway.

The time is 2:20 a.m. and the charges are 466 of the state penal code, grand theft and warrants.

Leann Sayuri Luna resides in North Hollywood and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Fairview St.

The charges are identity theft and being in possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 2:55 a.m.

Jacobo Alexander Cota lives in Los Angeles and works for UPS. Cota was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and the 15 freeway. The charge is 466 PC and the time is 2:20 a.m.

Burbank actor Alan McDermott was picked up at 400 Bob Hope Drive and the charges are disorderly conduct, vandalism and warrants. It occurred at 4:55 p.m.

Ismael Altamirano Jr. lives in Glendale, is employed as a plumber and was apprehended at the Extended Stay at 8:50 p.m. The charges are battery and 3056 PC.

On Saturday, May 15, Jose Guzman Jr., a resident of Van Nuys and a customer service employee was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way.

It happened at 1:47 a.m. and the charges include driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug, driving under the influence with .08 or more and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Loretta Lynn Lohe lives in Burbank and was taken into custody after being charged with 148.3 (A) PC and 6-1-904 of the Burbank municipal code.

It happened at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way and the time is 8:27 a.m.

Sarkis Andranik Toranyan lives in North Hollywood and is a barber. Toranyan was apprehended at Angeleno Ave. and Sunset Canyon Drive.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant. It took place at 3:45 p.m.

Artur Bakunts is resident of Van Nuys and works in pool service. Bakunts was brought into custody at 1800 Empire Ave.

The time is 6:25 and the charges are possession of stolen property, possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft and a warrant.

Ricardo Manuel Reyes is a Los Angeles waiter and was nabbed at Verdugo Ave and IKEA Way.

The charges are possession of stolen property, 23103 (A) of the state vehicle code, child endangerment and warrants. The time is 10:00 p.m.

On Friday, May 14, Christine Yvonne Evans, a resident of Canoga Park and a food delivery employee was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and it happened at 3:00 p.m.

Taylor Dickens lives in Burbank and is a construction worker. Dickens was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Chandler Blvd.

The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, grand theft, 584.2 (A) PC and warrants. The time is 8:45 a.m.

Ashley Marie Gonzalez is a case manager and a resident of Burbank and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 6:04 p.m.

Gerardo Moreno lives in Van Nuys and works in construction. Moreno was brought into custody at 2255 North Buena Vista St.

The time is 7:45 p.m. and the charge is possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Joshua Rayon Fisher lives in Winnetka and is a barber. Fisher was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Pacific Ave.

The charges are 11370.1 (A) of the state health and safety code, 29800 (A) (1) PC, 4573 PC, petty theft, battery and a warrant. The time is 10:40 p.m.

Victoria Lynette Miller also resides in Winnetka and is an office manager. Miller was picked up at the same location and the same time. The charges are identity theft and 1203.2 (A) PC.

On Thursday, May 13, Lena Maria Banuelos, a resident of Lancaster and a maintenance worker was handcuffed at 401 South San Fernando Blvd.

The charge is being in possession of a controlled substance and the time is 1:00 p.m.

Eric Franco Figueroa also resides in Lancaster and is employed in construction. Figueroa was cuffed at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are being in possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and 3455 (A) PC.

Robyn Marie Garcia lives in Sylmar and is a caregiver. Garcia was taken into custody at 235 South First St.

The time is 10:45 a.m. and the charges include possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Eduardo Salazar lives in Sylmar and is a construction worker. Salazar was arrested at Black Angus and the time is 10:45 a.m.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Jeremy Schmidt is a medical engineer and resides in Burbank. Schmidt was nabbed at 11:35 a.m.

The site is Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Lenard Joseph White is a Los Angeles housekeeper. White was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place. The charge is petty theft and it happened at 12:58 p.m.

Northridge resident and construction worker Jose Zapata-Soto was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Jeffries Ave.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and 23152 (F) VC. The time is 2:10 p.m.

Arad Arman lives in Tujunga and is a driver. Arman was brought into custody at the same location and the time is 4:15 p.m.

The charges are 1203.2 PC, possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Wayne Arms lives in North Hollywood and is employed as a construction worker and was cuffed at the same site and the time is 6:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Roxana Martinez lives in North Hollywood and was arrested at 12900 Vanowen St. The time is 5:30 p.m. and the charges are arson and making criminal threats.

Robyn Kathleen Hibbert is a preschool teacher and lives in Van Nuys. Hibbert was handcuffed after being charged with possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants. It happened at 8:50 p.m.

Darrell William Thomas lives in Glendale and is a bicycle mechanic. Thomas was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Palm Ave. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and the time is 9:20 p.m.

Guadalupe Garcia lives in Pacoima and is a construction worker. Garcia was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Ontario St.

The time is 11:20 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and 466 PC.

Tania Rodriguez lives in Arleta and is a cook. Rodriguez was handcuffed at the same location and the same time.

The charges are 466 PC, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Canyon Country mechanic Patricia Romero was cuffed at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:40 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance for sale, 529 PC, making false representation to a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, 20002 (A) VC, driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

On Wednesday, May 12, Bakersfield stocker Victor Andrade was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave.

The charge is possession of a controlled substance and it happened at 00:05 a.m.

Alexander Joseph Czochara is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident. Czochara was nabbed at 1521 North Victory Place. The charge is disorderly conduct and it occurred at 00:05 a.m.

Alex Rodriguez of Sun Valley is employed in irrigation services and was handcuffed at 835 Ontario St.

The charges are 29800 (A) (1) PC, 466 PC, identity theft, resisting arrest and 3056 PC. The time is 2:16 a.m.

Los Angeles construction worker Larry Eugene Boyer was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Flower St.

The time is 9:20 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, 40508 (A) HS and a warrant.

Jose Garcia is a food preparer and a Los Angeles resident. Garcia was cuffed at Elmwood Ave. and Lake St.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia, 3455 (B) (1) PC and a warrant. It happened at 9:50 a.m.

Israel Valenzuela lives in Burbank and is a handyman. Valenzuela was nabbed at 2423 North Brighton St. The charge is 244 PC and it took place at 4:00 p.m.

Vahe Slavayi Sargsyan is employed as a taxi driver and is a resident of Van Nuys.

Sargsyan was arrested at 2627 Hollywood Way and the charges are identity theft and 532 (A) PC. The time is 9:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, May 11, Vrianna Rene Cantu, an unemployed resident of Highland was cuffed at 2301 North Victory Blvd. The charge is identity theft and it took place at 3:55 a.m.

Robert Joseph Trohanowsay II lives in Panorama City, is a plumber and was arrested at 1220 South Victory Blvd.

The charges include being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 8:20 a.m.

Loretta Lynn Lohe lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd.

The charges are resisting arrest, 148.3 (A) PC and warrants. The time is 10:30 a.m.

Joel Saul Pirir lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 7:55 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

On Monday, May 10, Brian Manuel Marroquin, a Van Nuys resident and a construction worker was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Thornton Ave.

The charges are making a false representation to a police officer, possession of a controlled substance and a warrant. The time is 2:10 a.m.

Angel Cenea is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident. Cenea was cuffed at the LAPD Metro police station. The time is 3:00 a.m. and the charge is 11370.1 (A) HS and a warrant.

Arnaldo Guzman is disabled and resides in Los Angeles. Guzman was nabbed at Winona Ave. and Lamer St.

The time is 4:45 a.m. and the charges are possession of stolen property, driving with a suspended license or revoked license, 20002 (A) (1) VC, 3455 (A) PC and warrants.

Luis Gilberto Garcia is a Los Angeles resident. Garcia was brought into custody at the same location and the same time. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Juan Josue Macias is a North Hollywood metal worker. Macias was handcuffed at Lake St. and Linden Ave.

The time is 10:30 a.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, petty theft, driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Brittany Raquel Fesperman is a Burbank cashier. Fesperman was cuffed at Flower St. and Linden Ave. and the time is 10:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Armando Cardenas Gonzalez Jr. lives in North Hollywood and is a welder. Gonzalez was apprehended at the same location and the same time.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Myron Todd Peterson is employed as a contractor and lives in Burbank and was arrested at the LAPD Van Nuys jail.

The charge is 273.6 (A) PC and an outstanding warrant and it took place at 2:40 p.m.

Hakop Tigvanovich Papazyan lives in Burbank, is a handyman and was nabbed at Brighton St. and Kittridge St.

The charge is possession of stolen property and a warrant. The time is 5:00 p.m.

William Sturges sells glass doors and lives in Los Angeles. Sturges was taken into custody at Home Depot and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and 3056 PC. The time is 6:36 p.m.

Angel Diaz Arce resides in North Hollywood and is a recycler. Arce was nabbed at Jeffries Ave. and Lima St.

The time is 9:27 p.m. and the charges are identity theft, being in possession of a controlled substance, being an unlicensed driver and a warrant.

Shokrukh Khamraev is a San Francisco truck driver and was handcuffed at 2000 Empire Ave.

The charges are 10851 VC, being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 11:00 p.m.