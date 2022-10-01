Burbank Police Report: September 12 – September 18

Ready, willing and able defines the Burbank police department in its effort to keep the community secure.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

On Sunday, September 18, David Andony Lopez, a North Hollywood fry cook was nabbed at 4500 West Empire Ave. It took place at 2:42 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Benjamin Jay Pardos lives in California City and was taken into custody at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. It happened at 1:30 p.m. The charges are grand theft and 3056 of the state penal code.

Rafael Gonzalez Jr. works as a concrete pumper and lives in Pacoima. Gonzalez was picked up at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Angel Hurtado Jr. is a Los Angeles manager and was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 8:56 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Luis Jesus Bidriezca lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time. The charges are false impersonation – 4573.5 PC and grand theft.

Sun Valley resident Paul Anthony Zabala was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 9:50 p.m.

The charges are vandalism with $400 or more – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools.

On Saturday, September 17, Antwain Travon Smith, a Los Angeles construction worker was picked up at Riverside Drive and Forney St. The time is 00:46 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Delia Rose Garcia is a Glendale clerk and was handcuffed at Front St. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 3:08 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Raven Samone Queen is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident. Queen was nabbed at 2348 Forney St. It happened at 00:06 a.m. The charges are burglary and 1203.2 (A) PC.

Los Angeles factory worker Jackie Mendez was cuffed at 265 West Olive Ave. and the time is 2:45 p.m. The charges are robbery – resisting arrest and driving without a license.

Antonio Fabricio Ramirez resides in San Fernando and is a concrete mason. Ramirez was taken into custody at 1200 Flower St. It took place at 5:20 p.m. and the charge is possession and sale of a controlled substance.

Icain Ramirez Jr. works in landscaping and lives in Sylmar. Ramirez was picked up at the same location and the same time. The charge is the same.

Simon Chinivizyan lives in Mid-City and is a tattoo artist and was handcuffed at 1900 Winona Ave. and the time is 9:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and 3056 PC.

Vaghik Shahnazarian is a Glendale mechanic and was taken into custody at 131 North Isabel St. and the time is 10:01 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Isaias Roman is a Sylmar cook and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Pass Ave. and the time is 10:15 p.m. The charge is robbery.

On Friday, September 16, Angelle Alloway, a Bellflower hairdresser was picked up at Olive Ave. and Alameda Ave. The time is 00:05 a.m. The charge is 4152 PC and a warrant.

Ernesto Gilberto Hidalgo is a Burbank consultant and was arrested at Griffith Park Drive and Oak St. It occurred at 4:45 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Downey resident and logistician Christa Marie Mendoza was taken into custody at Stewart and Gray Road and Ardmore Ave. The time is 10:00 a.m. The charge is robbery.

Molasses Jones was nabbed at 134 East Verdugo Ave. and the time is 2:30 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Luis Enrique Leon Navarro lives in Pasadena and is a delivery driver. Navarro was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 3:40 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles resident Simon Ndihu was arrested at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 6:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jose Antonio Rodriguez is a Los Angeles construction worker and was taken into custody at Mountain St. and Thurber Place and the time is 8:30 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Ivan Espinoza resides in San Fernando and is employed as a construction worker. Espinoza was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave.

It took place at 11:50 p.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools – grand theft and receiving stolen property.

North Hollywood construction worker Rogelio Antonio Martinez was nabbed at the same location and the same time.

The charges are conspiracy to commit a crime – grand theft – possession of burglary tools – receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sean Christopher Wilshum lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed. Wilshum was picked up at 2348 Forney St. and it happened at 11:04 p.m. The charges are 3056 PC and burglary.

Rayquan LaVon Ford works in construction and is a Los Angeles resident. Ford was taken into custody at the same site and the time is 11:21 p.m. The charge is burglary.

On Thursday, September 15, Krysta McKeever, a Winnetka resident was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and IKEA Way and the time is 00:05 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Paul Brennan Gibbs works in the music industry and is a North Hollywood resident. Gibbs was arrested at 817 North Mariposa St. It occurred at 4:55 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Tanya Gilda Palacios is a Granada Hills supervisor and was taken into custody at 10832 Encino Ave. and the time is 8:45 a.m.

The charges are identity theft and possession and sale of a controlled substance.

Granada Hills resident Julio Cesar Duenas was picked up at the same location and at the same time. The charges are identity theft – 30305 (A) (1) PC – possession and sale of a controlled substance and 1203.2 (A) PC.

Eugene Park is an Irvine student and was apprehended at 1090 San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:25 a.m. The charge is forgery.

Mark David Fink is a Palmdale machinist and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 1:15 p.m.

The charges are 4573.5 PC – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tinley Paige Morris is a Burbank team member and was nabbed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Simon Ndihu resides in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave. It occurred at 3:38 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and trespassing.

On Wednesday, September 14, Sergio Garcia, who works as a cook and is a Los Angeles resident was picked up at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. [Round 1] and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Los Angeles resident Juana Estefany Arredondo is employed as a barista and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

Tyler James Erickson is a Los Angeles skateboarder and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 2:30 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Warren Kent Davis is a plumber and a Burbank resident and was arrested at the Glendale police station.

The time is 2:30 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Shannon Maureen Serna was taken into custody at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 4:05 a.m.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angel Daniel Velasquez is a North Hollywood resident and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Keystone St.

The time is 4:20 a.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

Tujunga operator Jesus Jimenez was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Lincoln St. and the time is 4:20 a.m. The charge is 25850 (A) PC.

Van Nuys painter Christopher Paul Hernandez was arrested at 6836 Katherine Ave. The time is 8:00 a.m. The charges are 22210 PC – resisting arrest and 1203.2 (A) PC.

Samuel Emanuel Stevenson is a coach and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 10:40 a.m. The charges are assault with a firearm and making criminal threats.

North Hollywood resident Vartan Samani works in management and was picked up at 301 East Angeleno Ave.

The charges are identity theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant. The time is 12:20 p.m.

Tyrone Marcel McClendon lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at the same location and the same time. The charges are vandalism – disorderly conduct – trespassing and warrants.

Juan Ramon Solis is an antique seller and is a Los Angeles resident. Solis was cuffed at 12:20 p.m. The charge is stalking.

Burbank resident and recycler Noe Adam Mendoza Jr. was arrested at 2600 West Victory Blvd. The charge is disorderly conduct. The time is 3:24 p.m.

Andrew Hector Garcia is an electrician and a Van Nuys resident. Garcia was taken into custody at 4420 Victory Blvd. and the time is 4:20 p.m. The charges are vandalism twice – disorderly conduct and 3056 PC.

Pablo Yriel Mendez is a Burbank mechanic and was nabbed at Branford St. and Glendale Ave. It happened at 5:00 p.m. The charges are robbery and 3455 A PC.

Joshua Blake Bolden works in marketing and is a Los Angeles resident. Bolden was picked up at Harvard Road and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 4:27 p.m.

The charges are petty theft twice – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – tampering with a vehicle identification number and a warrant.

Sunland pharmacist Alma Armida Escamilla was apprehended at 8654 Sunland Blvd. The time is 5:10 p.m. The charges are robbery and 11378 HS.

Gerardo Gurrola is a mover and a Sun Valley resident and was taken into custody at 8654 Sunland Blvd. The charges are 3454 (C) PC and possession of heroin/cocaine. It took place at 5:00 p.m.

Daniel Enrique Arteaga lives in Sun Valley and was arrested at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 5:30 p.m. The charges are robbery – burglary and a warrant.

Jack Gregory Panossian works for Tesla and lives in Burbank and was picked up 6:20 p.m. The charge is elder abuse.

On Tuesday, September 13, Geraldo Ernesto Escobar, who works freelance and lives in North Hollywood was picked up at Niagara St. and Chandler Blvd.

It happened at 00:20 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – 4464 VC – driving without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joselin Machuca is an associate and lives in Sylmar. Machuca was handcuffed at Screenland Drive and Chandler Blvd.

It took place at 7:15 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – 23152 (F) of the state vehicle code and a warrant.

Arleta resident Alex Alberto Rodriguez works with auto chrome and was apprehended at Chandler Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time is 7:15 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Dikran Mourad Mouradian is unemployed and a Glendale resident. Mouradian was arrested at the Glendale police station, and it took place at 7:45 a.m. The charge is 4573.5 PC and a warrant.

Jacqueline Nichole Iraheta is employed as a receptionist and resides in Burbank. Iraheta was nabbed at Chandler Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time is 7:15 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles resident Jason Philip Pacheco is a laborer and was picked up at Palm Ave. and San Fernando Blvd.

It happened at 8:11 a.m. The charges are obstructing a police officer – battery – possession of heroin/cocaine – 3056 PC and a warrant.

Zachary Dale Jackson lives in Lompoc and is employed as a manager. Jackson was handcuffed at 3800 Vanowen St. The time is 10:40 a.m. The charges are 23152 (G) VC and 20002 (A) VC.

Winnetka resident Krysta McKeever was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Olive Ave. and the time is 5:08 p.m.

The charges are giving false identification to a police officer – disorderly conduct and 108 (A) open.

Arnold Fernando Valencia is unemployed and a Pacoima resident. Valencia was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. It occurred at 9:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Scott Arland Standard is a Sun Valley painter and was taken into custody at Vallarta and the time is 9:55 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alma Castillo lives in Hesperia and is employed as a driver. Castillo was taken into custody at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 9:55 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Justin Ezra Klause works in security and was nabbed at Lake St. and Alameda Ave. It occurred at 10:45 p.m. The charge is driving while under influence with .08 or above.

On Monday, September 12, Arelis Fabiola Gonzalez, an assistant manager and a resident of Sherwood Forest was arrested at Hollywood Way and Pacific Ave.

The time is 00:20 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Arleta registered nurse Sheryl Salinas was taken into custody at Oak St. and Avon St. and the time is 2:10 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Kristyles Thurmond lives in Burbank and was picked up at Walnut Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and it took place at 4:55 a.m. The charge is 11559 (A) HS.

Antonio Jimenez Vasquez is a day worker and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 1310 Broadway.

The time is 8:03 a.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – a municipal violation and warrants.

Bryan Espinoza lives in Fillmore and is employed as an electrician and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 8:30 a.m. The charge is 23152 (H) VC.

Marcee Vansola Smith is a Los Angeles hairstylist and was apprehended at 200 North Third St. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and a warrant. The time is 4:45 p.m.

Ramiro Chavez Jr. lives in San Fernando and was picked up at Costco. The charges are vandalism and shoplifting. It happened at 5:25 p.m.

Lynwood resident Paola Cabrera was handcuffed at 1200 South Flower St. and was nabbed at 7:00 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – conspiracy to commit a crime – burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

Salvador Alvarado is a South Gate paralegal and was arrested at 1200 South Flower St.

The charges are conspiracy to commit a crime – receiving stolen property – joyriding – failure to appear in court and warrants. The time is 7:20 p.m.

Leonard McCready lives in Anaheim and is employed at a transition program and was nabbed at the same location and the time is 7:15 p.m. The charges are conspiring to commit a crime and receiving stolen property.

Garegin Panosian works at HVAC and resides in Glendale. Panosian was arrested at Empire Ave. and Lincoln St.

The time is 9:40 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Evan Kenner Cooper lives in Manhattan Beach and is a boat mechanic. Copper was taken into custody at IKEA Way and Providencia Ave.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – 11375 (B) (2) HS – possession of drug paraphernalia – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.