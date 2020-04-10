Burbank Police to Celebrate Easter With ‘Stay at Home’ Egg Hunt

The Burbank Police Department is hoping to raise spirits over Easter weekend by promoting a “Stay at Home” Easter Egg Hunt.

Beginning today, kids can download and print an official Burbank Police Department Easter egg template by CLICKING HERE or visiting www.BurbankPD.org.

After printing the template, kids are encouraged to decorate and color their eggs. Then, tape the decorated eggs in a window that faces the street.

On Easter Sunday, April 12, Burbank Police Officers will be out looking for decorated Easter eggs in the windows of homes as they patrol neighborhoods. If spotted, officers will take a photo of the egg to share on Instagram. Community members are also encouraged to show off their eggs on social media and tag the Burbank Police Department.

The Burbank Police “Stay at Home” Easter Egg Hunt is meant to support the effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, while providing a fun activity for kids who will be spending the weekend at home.