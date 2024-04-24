Burbank Police to Host Drug Take Back Day Saturday, April 27

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Los Angeles Field Division and Burbank Police Department (BPD) are joining forces to host a drive-thru medication drop-off location for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, April 27, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Burbank Police station located at 200 N. 3rd Street, Burbank, CA 91502.

This no-cost event provides communities across the country with a safe, convenient, and anonymous way to dispose of unneeded or expired medications. The initiative aims to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by removing potentially dangerous substances from our homes.

The DEA’s 26th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a testament to the ongoing efforts to combat the opioid crisis. In October 2023, the event collected a staggering 1.2 million pounds of medications nationwide. With nearly 5,000 local drop-off locations available, the DEA hopes to surpass this number.

Burbank PD, one of the top medication collectors during the last Take Back Day, aspires to break its own record of 38 boxes of medications collected. Other top collectors include Bellflower Kaiser in partnership with LA County Sheriff (Lakewood), and Kaiser Baldwin Park in partnership with Baldwin Park PD, which collected 37 and 43 boxes respectively.

The DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs. However, collection sites will not accept any liquids, syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs.

For over a decade, the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans remove old, unwanted, or expired medications from their homes. These medications can be a gateway to addiction and have helped fuel the opioid epidemic. According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend.

The drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts more than 110,000 American lives were lost in 2023 from drug poisonings and drug-related deaths, averaging 300 lives per day.

The DEA and Burbank PD invite members of the community to take part in this crucial initiative. Your participation can make a significant impact in stemming the overdose epidemic and preventing opioid addiction from ever starting.