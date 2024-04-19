Burbank PTA Celebrates 100 Years of Service at Honorary Service Awards Banquet

The Burbank PTA celebrated 100 years of service at their annual Honorary Service Awards (HSA) Ceremony, this past Wednesday, April 17, 2024. The event was the 74th Honorary Service Awards for Burbank and was held at De Luxe Banquet Hall in Burbank, honoring over 60 award recipients.

The Honorary Service Awards are a way for the PTA units, councils and districts to acknowledge people for their outstanding community service to children and youth. Every Burbank school has an HSA committee, accepts nominations, and awards a few recipients with the recognition at their school sites. The Burbank Council PTA then organizes a ceremony to celebrate all of the recipients together.

Awards given out fall into a few different categories including a Very Special Person Award (VSP), Honorary Service Award (HSA), Continuing Service Award (CSA), Outstanding Administrator Award (OAA), and Golden Oak Service Award (GOSA). In the last 100 years, Burbank Council has awarded over 3000 of these honors.

Burbank PTA Honorary Service Awards Banquet. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

Guests to the event were welcomed with a red carpet arrival and seated according to their school. The Burbank High School Jazz Band performed on the dance floor as PTA presidents, award recipients, school principals, and school board dignitaries and staff mingled over wine and appetizers at their tables. The John Burroughs High School vocal group, Neo Chromatics, also came out to perform a few a cappella songs.

Kirsten Morris and Pam Paterra from the Burbank Council PTA’s HSA committee, hosted the night, providing PTA fun facts and trivia. Council President Charlene Walters and Vice President Wendi Harvel took to the stage to present a Legacy Award from California State PTA to the Burbank Council. Arda Tchakian, a representative from Senator Portantino’s office, also came up to present a Resolution to Burbank Council PTA, thanking them for their 100 years of service and countless hours provided to Burbank schools.

A video presentation was played during the event highlighting the recipients at each school. Kirsten Morris ran from table to table getting the school’s attendees excitedly to their feet, dancing, and swinging their napkins when their honorees hit the screen. The ceremony concluded with a heart-warming video exhibiting the Honorary Service Awards through the decades, leading up to Burbank’s honorees from past to present.

Charlene Walters accepts a Resolution from Senator Portantino’s office. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

The night ended with a cake cutting of their 100th birthday cake, dancing and drinks. It was a beautiful celebration honoring the years of service and volunteerism supporting Burbank schools through the PTA.

Award Recipients from Burbank PTA Units 2024

Burbank Council

Erin Konstantine- CSA

Mona Slek- CSA

April Weaver- OAA

Burbank High School

Jennifer Bastian- CSA

Erin Clendenin- CSA

John Burroughs High School

Kevin Ary- GOSA

Tomás Romero- VSP

Dolores Huerta Middle School

Susan Francisco- HSA

Kiki Franklin- CSA

Anie Tapanyan- OTA

Luther Burbank Middle School

Michael Concindine- OTA

Stefanie Enokian- OTA

Isela Giedt- HSA

Lisa Raluy- OTA

Leigh Redman-CSA

John Muir Middle School

Stella Chalian- HSA

Chris Lawrence- OTA

Doug Nicol- OTA

Bret Harte Elementary

Samantha Benson- HSA

Elizabeth Eaton- HSA

George Kalcoff- OTA

Sarah Matusi Von Guetzo- VSP

Disney Elementary

Mari Lew Johnson- HSA

Cheryl Rave- HSA

Heather Tyler- HSA

Edison Elementary

Charity Johnston- HSA

Chaz Nuanez- HSA

Amanda Staggs- HSA

Lilina Mejias- HSA

Vanessa Tevault- HSA

Emerson Elementary

Julianna Cho- HSA

Cagney Branam- OTA

Jennifer Mallari- VSP

Cristian Castillo- HSA

Cheryl Mann- VSP

Dipali Patel- HSA

Jefferson Elementary

Michelle Duncan- HSA

Kristie Mastrolia- HSA

Sumi Pendakur- HSA

Destiney White- HSA

McKinley Elementary

Brea Angelo- HSA

Melissa Landry- HSA

Megan Pirzadeh- HSA

Brian & Shauna Milman- GOSA

Miller Elementary

Joan Becker- HSA

Steven Figueroa- HSA

Tamara Krikorian- OTA

Providencia Elementary

Colleen Blodgett-HSA

Elizabeth King- HSA

Katie Moore-HSA

Roosevelt Elementary

Dilhara Fernando- HSA

Lea Ford-HSA

Nate Hashem- HSA

Sarah Heder- VSP

Karen Nesbitt- HSA

Stevenson Elementary

Leslie Abelia- HSA

Dave Garcia- HSA

Juliette Loong- HSA

Jess McTighe- HSA