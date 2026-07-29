Burbank Public Library Partners with Burbank Eco Council for “Lost & Found Rehomed” Back-to-School Event

Burbank Public Library is partnering with the Burbank Eco Council to host “Lost & Found Rehomed,” a free community clothing redistribution event designed to help local families prepare for the upcoming school year while promoting sustainability and reducing waste.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 8, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Burbank Central Library. Community members are invited to browse and take laundered, gently used clothing items at no cost. Families are encouraged to arrive early for the best selection of available items.

Lost & Found Rehomed collects unclaimed clothing from Burbank Unified School District (BUSD) lost and found bins. Volunteers sort and prepare the items, and partner laundromat Sparkle Laundry washes them, giving usable clothing a second life. To date, the program has readied 1,491 items, more than 1,100 pounds, collected from 10 BUSD schools.

“Programs like Lost & Found Rehomed show how small actions can make a meaningful difference for both our environment and our neighbors. I encourage our community to take part in this wonderful event and help us continue building a more sustainable Burbank,” said Mayor Tamala Takahashi

“Giving clothes a fresh start is what we do, so Sparkle Laundry Lounge was glad to help the Burbank Eco Council keep good clothing out of the landfill and in the hands of Burbank families who need it,” said Jonathon Tu, Project Advisor of Sparkle Laundry.

“Lost & Found Rehomed solves two problems at once. It clears the clutter overwhelming our schools’ lost-and-found bins, and puts free, clean clothing back in the hands of families who need it. We hope it grows into a lasting tradition, because as long as there’s a lost and found, there will be good clothing worth rehoming,” said Karen Lau, co-founder and director of the Burbank Eco Council.

Founded in 2018, the Burbank Eco Council is a coalition of passionate parents, students, and community leaders working to advance environmental efforts throughout local school campuses. The organization focuses on circular resource economy practices, greenhouse gas reduction, renewable energy, greenspaces, and environmental education for students. Through collaboration and innovative outreach, the group encourages young people to develop lifelong habits that support a regenerative planet.

“Libraries are about connecting people with their community, and this partnership expands that mission,” said Burbank Public Library Director Eric Lashley. “Lost & Found Rehomed is a powerful example of neighbors helping neighbors while teaching the importance of sustainability.”

Lost & Found Rehomed is supported in part by a Community Events and Program Grant from the City of Burbank, as well as Event Sponsor UMe Credit Union and generous community donors.

For more information about Burbank Public Library and upcoming programs, visit www.burbanklibrary.org/events. For more information about the Burbank Eco Council, visit www.burbankecocouncil.org.