Burbank Receives Three Distinguished Awards for Excellence in Budgeting

The City of Burbank has once again been recognized for its exceptional budgeting practices. The California Society of Municipal Finance Officers (CSMFO) and the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) have both awarded the city with three distinguished awards for its outstanding work in budgeting.

Burbank was awarded the Capital Budget Excellence, Operating Budget Excellence, and Distinguished Budget Presentation awards. These awards represent the city’s commitment to the highest standards of governmental budgeting and its dedication to excellence in financial management.

This is the twenty-eighth consecutive year that Burbank has received the CSFMO awards for excellence and the thirty-first consecutive year of receiving the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from GFOA. This recognition speaks volumes about the city’s consistent commitment to financial excellence.

Jennifer Becker, Director of Financial Services for the City of Burbank, expressed her gratitude for the recognition. “Achieving the standards established by CSMFO and GFOA to earn these awards requires a commitment from all levels, including the City Council, City Management, and City staff,” she said. “This is a proud moment for our team, and we look forward to furthering Burbank’s reputation for outstanding financial practices.”

CSMFO is a leading resource in California for promoting excellence in government finance, while GFOA represents over 20,000 public finance officials throughout the United States and Canada. Both organizations are dedicated to advancing excellence in public finance through innovation, collaboration, continuing education, and professional development.