Burbank Resident Frank Samuel Jacoy Passes away.

Frank Samuel Jacoy, age 86 of Burbank, CA passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021, after a battle with cancer.

Frank was born in Thunder Bay, Ontario (Canada) on April 18, 1935, to Tony Jacoy and Mary Iacino. He was the second child after his sister, Annette, 13 years his senior. The family moved to Spokane, Washington for several years before settling in sunny Southern California in 1956.

Frank worked as a graphic artist and the family lived in Burbank. In 1966, Frank married Rose Amantea, and they would remain married for close to 50 years and have their three children, Frank A., Michelle, and Marisa.

Frank Samuel Jacoy

Frank and Rose thrived with their family and Grandpa Tony, who also lived in the family guesthouse. The Jacoy household was usually the center of the neighborhood, as numerous family friends and neighbors can recall. Frank and Rose loved entertaining, cooking, and more cooking! The many relatives from Canada made annual visits, and the Jacoys also traveled often to Canada to visit the grandparents and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Frank lost his great love, Rose, in 2015, and lived in Burbank surrounded by his three kids, son-in-law Daniel Hacking, and beautiful granddaughter Olivia Rose. Six years later, Frank has followed Rose to eternal peace together, with so many other dear relatives and friends.

Frank will be missed by all those who knew him, for his love for life, insightful opinions, and wicked sense of humor! Frank, like Rose, was a devout catholic and knew the value of life and family.

A memorial mass will be held on Friday, December 3, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Burbank, 143 N. Fifth Street, Burbank, 91501.