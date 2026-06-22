Burbank Road Kings Celebrate 35th Annual Charity Car Show at Johnny Carson Park

The Burbank Road Kings delivered another outstanding car show on Sunday, June 14, 2026, filling Johnny Carson Park with classic cars, custom builds, hot rods, and community spirit.

A beloved tradition for Burbank residents, families, and car enthusiasts, the 35th Annual Burbank Road Kings Charity Car Show brought together a couple hundred vehicles, lining both sides of the park for the community to enjoy. From polished classics to unique custom cars, the event offered something for every kind of car lover while creating a fun, family-friendly day in the heart of Burbank.

This year’s event was made possible with the support of title sponsor Community Chevrolet, along with additional sponsors who helped bring the annual show to life.

While the cars are always the main attraction, it is the charity aspect that continues to make the Road Kings Car Show so meaningful. Proceeds from the silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and drawings help the club raise funds that are donated back to local charitable organizations throughout the year. Each year, the car show brings in approximately $10,000, which the Road Kings allocate to organizations serving the Burbank community.

Road Kings Car Show 2026. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

“The Road Kings Car Show is for our community,” said Karen Arellano, president of the club. “This was our 35th annual, and we are hopeful for many more.”

The event was organized by the Road Kings of Burbank, with car show co-chairmen Gary Arellano and Mike Warme helping lead the effort to pull the day together. Their work, along with the dedication of club members and volunteers, helped continue a tradition that has become a staple in Burbank.

The Road Kings are also preparing for a major milestone, as the club will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2027. Founded in 1952, the Road Kings have remained an active and longstanding part of the local car community for more than seven decades.

myBurbank News was on site throughout the day recording podcasts with guests, car club members, and community leaders in attendance. Among those who stopped by was Burbank City Council Member Christopher Rizzotti, who attended the event with his wife and son and spent the day enjoying the show with the community.

Road Kings Car Show 2026. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

In addition to the cars, vendors lined the dirt path selling car merchandise, collectibles, and event favorites. What A Dog, the popular hot dog cart by Mark Vargas, was a hit once again, drawing a steady line throughout the day for classic hot dogs and specialty dogs that have become a fan favorite at the event.

Another crowd favorite was HW Racetrack, a family-run business that brings a Hot Wheels track to the show and hosts race day competitions. Attendees could bring their own Hot Wheels cars or purchase one on site to compete. The track drew a crowd as spectators gathered around to watch the small cars race toward the finish line.

With its mix of classic cars, community connection, local vendors, family activities, and charitable giving, the Burbank Road Kings Charity Car Show once again proved why it remains one of Burbank’s most cherished annual traditions.