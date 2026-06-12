Burbank Road Kings to Host 35th Annual Charity Car Show at Johnny Carson Park

The Burbank Road Kings will bring horsepower, history, and heart back to Johnny Carson Park on Sunday, June 14, for the 35th Annual Charity Car Show. The beloved community event will feature hot rods, classics, muscle cars, customs, and more, with all cars welcome to register.

Gates open at 6:30 a.m., and the show will run from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Attendees can enjoy a full day of live music, great food, vendors, shopping, and plenty of stunning cars on display. Spectator admission is free.

For 35 years, the Burbank Road Kings have used their annual car show to bring the community together while raising funds for charity. This year’s event is expected to be bigger than ever, continuing a long-standing Burbank tradition that celebrates cars, community, and giving back.