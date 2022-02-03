Burbank School District Wants to Know What You Think in New Anonymous Survey

On Thursday, the Burbank Unified School District sent out the following for Burbank stakeholders to gather feedback from students, staff, parents, and community members on the degree to which the district and its schools provide a high-quality education in a safe and secure learning environment.

This study is being administered on behalf of Burbank USD by Hanover Research, an independent research company located in Arlington, Virginia. This study is for research purposes only: all information you provide will be maintained on a confidential basis by Hanover Research and will only be reported to Burbank USD in an anonymized form (i.e., your name and identifying information such as race and gender will not be shared with the district or tied to your responses).

Completing this survey should take about 10 to 15 minutes.

Dear Burbank Unified School District students, staff, parents, and community members,

Burbank USD has partnered with Hanover Research to conduct a short survey to gather feedback from students, staff, parents, and community members on the degree to which the district and its schools provide a high-quality education in a safe and secure learning environment. We encourage you to share your opinions in order to inform the decisions made by school and district administrators.

Your responses are anonymous and will be kept confidential, so please be as open and honest as possible. The survey should take approximately 10 minutes to complete.

Please use the following link to take the survey: BUSD School Satisfaction Survey

We appreciate your participation! Please click the link to begin the survey.