Burbank Singers to Present ‘Holiday Blessings’

The Burbank Singers will join with La Crescenta-based Monday@JoJo’s for their second annual Friends and Family concert, Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 5:00 p.m.

This fun-filled, family-friendly show, titled Holiday Blessings, is certain to get you in the mood for a wonderful holiday season. The concert will take place at Burbank Adult School, 3811 Allan Avenue, in Burbank, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.

Burbank Singers and Monday at JoJo’s are members of the statewide non-profit California Women’s Chorus, Inc. For over 50 years, CWC members have been entertaining audiences and awarding vocal music scholarships at their annual convention.

For ticket information for the December 7th Holiday Blessings concert please contact Denise Kress at dkress@charter.net.