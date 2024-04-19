Burbank Singers Women’s Chorus to Lend Voices to Music Scholarship Concert 

Members of the Burbank Singers women’s chorus will be joining voices from across the state for the California Women’s Chorus 52nd Annual Convention and Concert, to be held April 26-28, 2024. The convention will culminate in a benefit concert “CELEBRATE BROADWAY!” on Sunday, April 28th at 2:00 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles in Monterey Park, California. The concert will showcase the members of CWC choruses as well as performances by this year’s winners of the CWC vocal music scholarships.

The California Women’s Chorus, Inc. is a non-profit organization devoted to the encouragement of choral singing among women throughout the state of California. Under its corporate charter, the philanthropic purpose of this organization is to raise funds for vocal scholarships which are presented at the annual CWC Convention Concert.

The Burbank Singers began in the fall of 1950 as the PTA Mothersingers and some of the original members were with the group for over three decades. Currently, with over 30 plus members, these lively women who love to sing, perform at numerous senior centers and retirement communities in the Burbank and Glendale area. Just this past December, Burbank Singers joined voices with CWC sister chorus Monday @ JoJos to stage their first Friends and Family Concert to a sold-out auditorium in Burbank.

For more information on California Women’s Chorus, visit cwchorus.com or contact Meredith Glaser at meredithchorus@gmail.com

For more information on Burbank Singers women’s chorus, contact Diana Tyson at dianatyson1955@gmail.com