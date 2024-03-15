Burbank Softball Stymied, Lose To Arcadia 1-0

The Bulldogs generate one hit and no runs in a Pacific League battle with the Apaches as Maddison Kellogg allows two hits with 12 strikeouts.

By Rick Assad

As it so often happens in softball, two dominant pitchers faced each other and when this occurs, hits and runs are tough to manage.

Junior Maddison Kellog was in the circle for Burbank High and senior Sophia Herrera for Arcadia.

Kellogg surrendered two hits, but one of them came off the bat of Herrera in the sixth inning with a runner on second base and tallied the only run in a 1-0 victory by the Apaches on Thursday in a Pacific League game at McCambridge Park.

“I threw a curveball but it was kind of flat,” Kellogg said. “She was able to pull it and hit the ball.”

The top of the sixth inning began when senior Marissa Moreno drew a leadoff walk for the Apaches (6-6 and 1-1 in league).

Sophomore Nia White then lined to senior shortstop Abigail Kimmer, who made a spectacular diving catch in the infield.

Kimmer made another fabulous defensive play in the fourth inning off the bat of White.

Moreno stole second base and Herrera saw a pitch that she lined to right center as the runner went to third base and when it wasn’t handled cleanly in the outfield, she easily crossed the plate.

The Bulldogs (6-5 and 1-1 in league) were ready to play and despite getting one-hit, showed heart.

It was a long afternoon for so many hitters as the pair combined for an amazing 31 strikeouts.

Herrera fanned 19 in seven innings and walked two with one hit batter.

Kellogg struck out 12 across seven frames, hit one batter and walked one.

“Our approach at the plate needs to be better. We made it too easy for them,” Burbank coach Melissa Sanchez said. “We will get to work and make the proper adjustments needed to put the ball in play.”

Senior Eliza Bowren was the only Burbank hitter to reach base via a hit, and it was a one-out single to center field in the third inning.

The threat was extinguished when Herrera fanned senior Kara Valencia and junior Charley Barnett both looking.

“I know it was a rough game. No one really performed with a bunt or hits but Maddy pitched her best and without her we wouldn’t have had a chance,” Valencia said. “Very grateful for her skills and what she brings to the team.”

Kellogg’s other hit allowed came in the third when Moreno beat out an infield hit but was left stranded after White struck out and Herrera bounced back to Kellogg.

Kellogg was masterful as she retired the side in order in the first, second, fourth and seventh innings and fanned five consecutive batters at one point.

“Maddison pitched phenomenal like always,” Sanchez said. “We are going to work on our offense more and prepare for our next game.”

Herrera worked 1-2-3 frames in the fourth, fifth and sixth and struck out 11 straight batters at one juncture.

Kellogg fanned two batters in the first inning and retired the side in order on strikeouts in the second inning.

Kellogg added two more whiffs in the third frame, one in the fourth inning and one in the fifth before striking out one in the sixth inning.

For good measure, Kellogg, a hard-tossing right-hander, had two strikeouts in the seventh.

Herrera began her work by fanning two hitters in the first and then striking out three in the second inning.

Herrera whiffed three in the third, fourth, fifth and six frames, and added two in the seventh inning.