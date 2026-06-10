Burbank Students Among Robert Wells Dance Fund Scholarship Recipients

Several young performers from Burbank are among the newest recipients of scholarships from the Robert Wells Dance Fund, a program created to honor the life and legacy of Burbank High School alumnus and professional dancer Robert Wells.

The fund awards $500 scholarships to young performing artists at schools, studios and programs connected to Wells’ own dance journey. This year, multiple Burbank students and dancers have been recognized. The scholarships are meant to support young performers who, like Wells, have a passion for the performing arts and a desire to continue growing in dance and performance.

The recipients that have been awarded this year include:

April 25 — Hudson Quarles, Fringe Dance Studio, Laguna Niguel

May 2 — Asuka Watanabe, Unleashed, Burbank High School Dance Program, Burbank

May 23 — Maria Almario, Burbank High School VMA, Burbank

June 6 — Krystsina Sapleva, Exceleration Studios, Burbank

Sapleva was surprised with the recognition during Exceleration Studios’ spring recital at the Burbank High School auditorium, and the fund will continue this summer with a scholarship for an undisclosed recipient in July.

Robert Wells

Wells’ connection to Burbank’s performing arts community runs deep, and he is best remembered for his standout performance in his title role in the In Sync Show Choir’s award-winning 2012 set, “Prodigal.”

He also helped then-Burbank High School dance teacher Estee Carrizosa-Fratzke start a new dance program and dance team called Unleashed, the same program that is now among the scholarship recipients honored through the fund.

After graduating from Burbank High School in 2012, Wells went on to study dance at Cal State Long Beach, where he trained across multiple disciplines. His professional work included television, commercials and stage productions, as well as performances with Kybele Dance Theater and Versa-Style Dance Company.

Wells died in a tragic accident on February 9, 2024, devastating his family, friends and the dance community. In the wake of that loss, his family created the Robert Wells Dance Fund as a way to keep his legacy moving forward through the next generation of performers.

The fund, a nonprofit fiscally sponsored by the Dance Resource Center, has now awarded 12 scholarships to young artist, with the 13th one coming out in July. Through each recipient, the family hopes to continue supporting the same passion, discipline and love for dance that defined Wells’ life.

More information about the Robert Wells Dance Fund can be found through the Dance Resource Center.