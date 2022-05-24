Burbank Superintendent Sends Message to Parents, Students, and Staff After Shooting in Uvalde, Texas

This afternoon, Burbank Unified School Superintendent Dr. Matt Hill sent out the following message after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that left killed multiple students:

Dear BUSD Students, Families, and Employees:

We are saddened and shaken to have learned about the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families.

Nothing will ever be more important than the safety and security of our students and staff. In the aftermath of this traumatic event, the National Association of School Psychologists notes there are effective ways to talk with students:

create a sense of safety by returning to normal, predictable routines as soon as possible

listen to their concerns and feelings

suggest they limit their use of media to lower their stress and maintain balance and perspective, and

realize that sleep difficulties are common and can lead to fatigue and poor participation.

There are additional suggestions in the links below, with school safety resources for educators and parents.

Addressing Grief: Tips for Teachers and Administrators

https://www.lacoe.edu/Portals/ 0/StudentServices/Addressing_ Grief_Tips_for_Teachers_and_ Administrators_FINAL.pdf

Helping Youth after Community Trauma: Tips for Educators

https://www.lacoe.edu/Portals/ 0/StudentServices/helping_ youth_after_community_ violence_educators.pdf

Talking to Children About Violence

https://www.nasponline.org/ resources-and-publications/ resources/school-safety-and- crisis/talking-to-children- about-violence-tips-for- parents-and-teachers

National PTA School Safety resources

https://www.pta.org/home/ family-resources/safety/ School-Safety

Sincerely,

Matt Hill, Ed.D. (he/him/his)

Superintendent