Burbank Superintendent Sends Message to Parents, Students, and Staff After Shooting in Uvalde, Texas

This afternoon, Burbank Unified School Superintendent Dr. Matt Hill sent out the following message after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that left killed multiple students:
Dear BUSD Students, Families, and Employees:
We are saddened and shaken to have learned about the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families.
Nothing will ever be more important than the safety and security of our students and staff. In the aftermath of this traumatic event, the National Association of School Psychologists notes there are effective ways to talk with students:
- create a sense of safety by returning to normal, predictable routines as soon as possible
- listen to their concerns and feelings
- suggest they limit their use of media to lower their stress and maintain balance and perspective, and
- realize that sleep difficulties are common and can lead to fatigue and poor participation.
There are additional suggestions in the links below, with school safety resources for educators and parents.
Addressing Grief: Tips for Teachers and Administrators
https://www.lacoe.edu/Portals/
Helping Youth after Community Trauma: Tips for Educators
https://www.lacoe.edu/Portals/
Talking to Children About Violence
https://www.nasponline.org/
National PTA School Safety resources
https://www.pta.org/home/
Sincerely,
Matt Hill, Ed.D. (he/him/his)
Superintendent