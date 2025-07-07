Burbank Teens Build Birdhouses to Brighten Lives of Local Seniors

Two Burbank teens have turned a simple idea into a meaningful project that’s bringing joy to local seniors, one birdhouse at a time.

Barlow Krikorian, 16, and his best friend Alex Nasev, 17, recently completed a project that involved building and donating 28 handcrafted birdhouses to elderly residents in their community. The two have been close friends since their freshman year at John Burroughs High School, where they’ll both begin their senior year this August.

“I told Alex I wanted to start a passion project for the elderly,” Krikorian said. “He immediately suggested building something. We watched a video on how to make birdhouses, and it just clicked.”

The teens saw birdhouses as more than just garden decorations with a purpose — they envisioned them as a remedy for loneliness. “Birds bring life, color, and sound,” Krikorian explained. “We imagined seniors watching birds flutter around their new homes, feeling a little less alone.”

Their first attempt, made with minimal tools and a single plank of wood, was far from perfect. “It was unbalanced and way too big,” Krikorian admitted. But with the help of his father and a long-unused garage tool shed, the teens transformed a backyard into a full-fledged workshop.

They developed a production system: Krikorian measured and cut the wood, Nasev assembled the pieces with a nail gun and glue, and together they sanded, stained, and finished each birdhouse with care. On their most productive day, they built 16.

When it came time to deliver the birdhouses to the Joslyn Adult Center on July 3, the response was overwhelming.

“The seniors’ reactions were priceless,” Krikorian said. “Before we even walked through the facility, ten birdhouses were already claimed. One woman even grabbed one for her boyfriend — it melted my heart.”

Another senior told Nasev, “I walked in with a frown and walked out with a smile.” In a billiard room filled with non-English-speaking residents, the birdhouses transcended language barriers. “They swarmed our cart and took every last one,” Kriikorian recalled.

The experience left a lasting impression on the duo. “These compliments and connections reminded us why we do this,” Krikorian said. “We left with smiles on our faces and hearts full of love.”

With a little wood, a lot of heart, and a shared vision, the two Burbank teens built more than birdhouses—they built intergenerational bridges and proved that compassion and friendship transcend age.