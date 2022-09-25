Burbank to Host First Ever Pride Event

Burbank Pride, a new committee, in partnership with Magnolia Park Merchants Association, presents the inaugural “Family Pride in the Park” event on Friday, September 30 from 6-9pm. The family-friendly, LGBTQIA+ edition of Magnolia Park Night Out will take place in the UMe Federal Credit Union parking lot at 3000 W. Magnolia Boulevard.

The history-making celebration of Burbank’s LGBTQIA+ community will feature local performers and artists, including a special appearance by Mayim Bialik (“Jeopardy,” “Call Me Kat,” “The Big Bang Theory”). Performers also include HBO Star, Betti (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”), entertainer and performer Ms. Knightley and her dancers, who will host “Ms. Knightley’s Kid Zone,” a special performance by cult-favorite group, The Troubies, top LGBTQIA+ musical artist Homer Marrs, the all-Trans professional music group Key Change Ensemble, in addition to the John Burroughs High School Drama Club, and many others. The festival will also include Magnolia Park Night Out food trucks, local vendors, kids’ activities, and resources for the LGBTQIA+ community.

The festival is sponsored by Macy’s, Nickelodeon Animation, The Trevor Project, Elevate Burbank and Linda Bessin, Burbank Community YMCA, with support from Warner Bros., Costco, Unique Vintage, Belmont Village Senior Living, the Colony Theatre, Senator Anthony Portantino, Isabel Omero, the Little White Chapel, Temple Emanu El, and Mocean.

“Burbank is such a diverse community with a vibrant LGBTQIA+ population, and this is really the first time we are able to fully celebrate as a city,” says Tracy Tabb, President of Burbank Pride. “We hope this event will be the first of many more to come.”

Burbank Pride is a committee of local residents whose mission is to create uplifting, entertaining, educational, and safe events for our diverse LGBTQIA+ community, where all people are respected, valued, and affirmed, inclusive of their sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression. Burbank Pride will provide resources to our LGBTQIA+ neighbors, their friends, allies, and families – born, found, and chosen.