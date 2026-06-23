Burbank to Host Pop-up Events to Discuss the Burbank Rancho Neighborhood Specific Plan

The City of Burbank will host a summer series of community pop-up events to gather community input on the Burbank Rancho Neighborhood Specific Plan (RNSP). Participants are welcome to join any of the three events.

Input from Round One outreach for the RNSP conducted in Summer/Fall 2025 helped shape the community design options that will be shared at the pop-up events this summer. Each community pop-up will ask participants to review preliminary ideas and share input and preferences on three broad topics: Rancho as a Model for Urban Equestrianism, Rancho Land Use and Commercial/Mixed-Use Opportunities, and Mobility and Safety for All Modes. Each pop-up will share the same information and input activities. The community is encouraged to attend anytime on the date that works best for them.

Option #1: Saturday, July 11th | 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Mountain View Park (picnic area)

Option #2: Saturday, July 18th | 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Johnny Carson Park (near playground)

Option #3: Thursday, July 23rd | 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM at Calvary Bible Church

The community pop-ups are part of Round Two community outreach for the RNSP and will help inform future community planning approaches. These outreach events will be instrumental in helping the project team to refine a preferred concept for future community planning that will form the basis of the Burbank Rancho Neighborhood Specific Plan (RNSP). The RNSP will include, at a minimum:

Establishment of objective standards for residential, commercial, and equestrian uses that are aligned with the community vision and strive to retain local control

Incorporation of Complete Our Streets Plan standards for all users

Analysis and potential adjustment of compatible residential and commercial land uses, allowable density, and intensity

Evaluation and documentation of potential historic resources

Action and implementation items to be completed after plan adoption as well as an assessment of impacts to the City services and infrastructure from these actions

For more information, and stay informed about any future events, go to www.BurbankRNSP.com