Burbank Tournament of Roses Association Accepting Submissions for their 2027 Rose Parade Float Design

The Burbank Tournament of Roses Association is now accepting submissions for their 2027 Rose Parade float design.

The 2027 theme is “Welcome.”

The theme celebrates the simple joy of belonging—that feeling that you’re always welcome, no matter who or where you are. It’s the warmth of family—whether related or chosen, the love of good friends, and the welcoming embrace of community.

We are looking to you to help design our next float. This is open to anyone, anywhere, no residency or membership requirements.

Rules are simple:

Black and White drawing ONLY

On paper no larger than 11 x 17 (tabloid sized)

Turn it in BEFORE 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Design Contest Entry Form and Rules can be found at:

https://www.burbankrosefloat.com/forms/DESIGN2027.pdf