Burbank Tournament of Roses Association Accepting Submissions for their 2027 Rose Parade Float Design

By
Press Release
-
0
12

The Burbank Tournament of Roses Association is now accepting submissions for their 2027 Rose Parade float design.

MBB 2024
Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Chamber

The 2027 theme is “Welcome.”

The theme celebrates the simple joy of belonging—that feeling that you’re always welcome, no matter who or where you are. It’s the warmth of family—whether related or chosen, the love of good friends, and the welcoming embrace of community.

We are looking to you to help design our next float.  This is open to anyone, anywhere, no residency or membership requirements.

Rules are simple:

CBIS DataTax
Chamber
UCLA Health
  • Black and White drawing ONLY
  • On paper no larger than 11 x 17 (tabloid sized)
  • Turn it in BEFORE 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Design Contest Entry Form and Rules can be found at:

https://www.burbankrosefloat.com/forms/DESIGN2027.pdf

    Chamber

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR