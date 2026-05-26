Burbank Turns Out Strong for Annual Memorial Day Cermony

It was another full house as Burbank residents came out in strong numbers for this year’s celebration of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

myBurbank photograper Ross Benson was on hand to capture this year’s ceremony. (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) Memorial Day 2026 McCambridge Pk Presentation of Colors by Burbank VFW 8310. ( Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) Colonel Nancy J Sumner USAF Retired. (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) “Taps” played by Julie Levine. (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson)