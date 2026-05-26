Burbank Turns Out Strong for Annual Memorial Day Cermony

By
Ross A. Benson
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Memorial Day 2026 McCambridge Pk Presentation of Colors by Burbank VFW 8310. ( Photo by Ross A Benson)

It was another full house as Burbank residents came out in strong numbers for this year’s celebration of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

MBB 2024
Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

myBurbank photograper Ross Benson was on hand to capture this year’s ceremony.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
Memorial Day 2026 McCambridge Pk Presentation of Colors by Burbank VFW 8310. ( Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
Colonel Nancy J Sumner USAF Retired. (Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
“Taps” played by Julie Levine. (Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
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