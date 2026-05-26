Burbank Unified School District Announce Classified Employee of the Year and Teacher of the Year

The Burbank Unified School District (BUSD) proudly announces and celebrates its 2026 Classified Employee of the Year and Teacher of the Year, honoring two outstanding educators whose dedication, service, and commitment exemplify the very best of public education.

Classified Employee of the Year: Addys J. Gonzalez

Office Manager, Walt Disney Elementary School

Addys J. Gonzalez, Office Manager at Walt Disney Elementary School, has served the Burbank Unified School District for more than 30 years and is a cornerstone of her school community. As the first point of contact for students and families, Addys is widely recognized for her warmth, professionalism, patience, and collaborative spirit.

Her work consistently creates a welcoming and supportive environment where students, parents, and staff feel valued and connected. Addys’ commitment to service reflects a deep belief in the importance of relationships and community in schools.

“Addys represents the heart of Burbank Unified,” said Interim Superintendent Oscar Macias, Ed.D. “Her work is grounded in compassion, consistency, and a genuine commitment to students and families. She understands that schools are built on relationships, and she strengthens those relationships every single day. We are incredibly fortunate to have Addys as part of our district, and this recognition is truly well‑deserved.”

Teacher of the Year: Heidi VanKooten

Social Science Teacher, Luther Burbank Middle School

Heidi VanKooten, a Social Science Teacher at Luther Burbank Middle School, is recognized for her exceptional teaching, leadership, and dedication to student voice and community engagement. Over the past 15 years, Heidi has distinguished herself through innovative, project‑based instruction that brings learning to life and empowers students to think critically and advocate for themselves.

In addition to her work in the classroom, Heidi has served in numerous leadership roles, including Department Chair, DEI Coach, mentor to new educators, and advisor to student clubs. Her commitment to equity, inclusion, and belonging has made a lasting impact on students and colleagues alike.

“Heidi’s work reflects the very best of public education,” said Dr. Macias. “She teaches not only academic content, but confidence, empathy, and civic responsibility. Her leadership, creativity, and unwavering commitment to students and colleagues make a lasting impact on our district. Burbank Unified is stronger because of educators like Heidi, and we are proud to honor her as our Teacher of the Year.”