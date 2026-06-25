Burbank Veterans Bungalows Celebrate 10th Anniversary

The Burbank Housing Corporation recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Veterans Bungalows, a supportive housing community that has provided stable housing and services to formerly homeless veterans in Burbank for the past decade.

The Veterans Bungalows is home to 11 veterans, who receive supportive services through New Directions for Veterans.

The anniversary celebration opened with a ceremonial Honor Guard march by Burbank Troop 209, welcoming nearly 80 guests that included BHC staff and board members, city officials, community partners and veterans.

Among those attending were Tamala Takahashi, Christopher Rizzotti, Nikki Perez, City Manager Justin Hess, Community Development Director Patrick Prescott, representatives from the Burbank Veterans Association and other local leaders.

BHC also received certificates of recognition from the offices of Assemblymember Nick Schultz, State Sen. Caroline Menjivar and Supervisor Kathryn Barger honoring the development’s decade of service.

“This development represents the very best of Burbank,” said Sylvia Moreno, executive director of BHC. “Our community understands that veterans deserve more than our thanks; they deserve support, dignity and a safe place to call home.”

For nearly 30 years, BHC has worked to provide affordable housing and supportive services to Burbank residents. The Veterans Bungalows remain one of the organization’s signature efforts, offering a long-term example of how local partnerships can support veterans in need.