Burbank Vice Mayor Nick Schultz Announces Campaign for State Assembly

Nick Schultz, Vice Mayor of the City of Burbank, announced his candidacy today to serve the 44th Assembly District in the Legislature.

“I’ve had the honor of working with my colleagues on the Burbank City Council to put forward bold policies that address our housing affordability crisis, protect tenants, provide a living wage and benefits to our workers, take aggressive climate action, and support the needs of our residents and businesses,” said Vice Mayor Schultz. “We have been well represented by Assemblymember Laura Friedman and she has set a very high bar. I’m running to protect our environment, help reform the criminal justice system, provide more housing opportunities, build a more equitable economy, and care for all Californians by expanding access to quality education and ensure universal health care coverage.”

Nick Schultz was elected to the Burbank City Council in 2020, at the time receiving the second-highest number of votes in the city’s history for a city council race.

As a Councilmember and Vice Mayor, Nick has played a key role in passing the city’s most robust greenhouse gas reduction plan, outlining a path to carbon neutrality for the city; helped implement policies that used resources and treatment to humanely reduce the city’s homeless population by nearly 10%, and was able to help reduce crime by about 10% while re-allocating $2 million from the police budget to other city services.

Nick has spent his entire professional career in public service. He currently serves as a Deputy Attorney General with the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office with the California Department of Justice, where he works with local, state, and federal law enforcement officials to investigate and prosecute criminal cases primarily related to public corruption, officer involved shootings, human trafficking, mortgage fraud, tax evasion, and other forms of financial fraud.

In this role, Nick helped lead the charge to create the first-of-its-kind Post-Conviction Review Unit at the Department of Justice, which will review claims of innocence and wrongful conviction for cases handled by the State.

Nick personally understands the hardships the average Californians find themselves in every day. He was raised by a single mother who worked to give him every available opportunity to succeed; he is the first person in his working-class family to attend and graduate from college.

Nick, and his wife Allie, an attorney in the entertainment industry, reside in the historic Rancho neighborhood of Burbank with their daughter Ella, son Aiden, and their two cats: Liam and Lily.

Nick begins his campaign with strong support from organized labor, including the first two labor endorsements in the race (UA Local 761 & Local 250) and community leaders throughout the 44th Assembly District.

For more information, please visit the website: www.VoteNickSchultz.com.