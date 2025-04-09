Burbank Water and Power Hosting Town Hall Meetings on Proposed Rate Changes for Electric, Water, Refuse, and Sewer Services

Burbank Water and Power (BWP) is hosting a series of town hall meetings with the Public Works Department to gather input from Burbank residents on proposed changes to electric and water rates beginning January 1, 2026, and to refuse and sewer rates beginning July 1, 2025.

As part of its commitment to transparency and community engagement, the City is inviting residents to learn more about the proposed rate adjustments, ask questions, and provide feedback. “These townhalls are a great opportunity for our community to engage in open dialogue, gain insights into city services and initiatives, and have their questions answered,” said BWP’s General Manager Mandip Samra.

The three town hall meeting dates and times are as follows:

Wednesday, April 23 , at 12:00PM – 1:30PM at the BWP Campus, 164 W. Magnolia Blvd.

, at 12:00PM – 1:30PM at the BWP Campus, 164 W. Magnolia Blvd. Saturday, April 26 , at 10:00AM – 11:30AM at the Joslyn Adult Center, 1301 W. Olive. Ave.

, at 10:00AM – 11:30AM at the Joslyn Adult Center, 1301 W. Olive. Ave. Thursday, May 8 , at 6:30PM – 8:00PM, Hybrid (In-Person and Virtual) In-Person: Community Services Building, 150 N. Third St., Room 104 Virtual:https://burbankca.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T09sLLkIQTSdqQ0KM6hN-w

, at 6:30PM – 8:00PM, Hybrid (In-Person and Virtual)

At the town hall meetings attendees can learn about:

Why new rates are being proposed

How rates are calculated and set

What the proposed changes would mean for residential and commercial customers

Programs and resources to support affordability and conservation

Following the town hall meetings, the Burbank City Council will consider the proposed changes at a Public Hearing on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 6:00 PM in the City Council Chambers, 275 E. Olive Ave., Burbank. Any interested community member may attend and provide feedback relating to the proposed rate increases.

For more information about the upcoming meeting and proposed rate increases, please visit BurbankWaterandPower.com/proposed-rates.