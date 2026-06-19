Burbank Water and Power Launches New Customer-Focused Website

Burbank Water and Power (BWP), in collaboration with Information Technology, is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, BurbankWaterAndPower.com. Designed with Burbank residents and businesses in mind, the new website features a modern, mobile-friendly design, improved navigation, and easier access to BWP programs and services.

Visitors to the site can learn more about sustainability, explore programs and services that help customers use resources wisely and save on utility bills, view infrastructure improvement projects, and stay up to date on the latest utility news and information.

“We want our customers to be able to quickly and easily find what they need on our website,” said Mandip Samra, General Manager of Burbank Water and Power. “The redesigned site makes common tasks and information more accessible for our residents and businesses. We also want to thank the community members who participated in testing and provided feedback to help us improve the site. The new website makes it easier for customers to access the information and services they use most.”

Community members are encouraged to visit BurbankWaterAndPower.com to explore the new BWP website.