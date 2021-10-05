Burbank Water and Power Launches New Low-Income Residential Assistance Program

Burbank Water and Power (BWP) launched the new Low-Income Residential Assistance Program (LIRAP). The Program provides new levels of assistance for income-qualified customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residential and Lifeline customers can receive $50 basic assistance through the program. Additionally, the program offers added assistance for customers carrying outstanding balances on their utility bill — $300 for residential customers, and up to $1,000 for Lifeline customers. The assistance will be applied as a bill credit to the electric portion of the applicant’s utility bill.

Residents who apply for LIRAP must be listed on the BWP services account as the account holder or co-applicant and meet the Burbank Program, Activity, and Service Subsidy (PASS) income limits, as shown in the table below. The PASS program provides residents in need of financial assistance the opportunity to participate in Citywide services at subsidized costs.. Find more information about the PASS Program at Burbankca.gov/BurbankPass

*As stated on the applicant’s 2020 tax return

The LIRAP program will continue until funds are exhausted or January 31, 2022, whichever comes first. Residents are encouraged to apply online at BurbankWaterAndPower.com/lirap