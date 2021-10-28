Burbank Water & Power Recognized for Excellence in Public Power Communications

Burbank Water & Power has been recognized by the American Public Power Association (APPA) as the recipient of two Awards of Excellence in the Print & Digital category for its Currents newsletters, and in the Web & Social Media Category for the Online EV Buyers Guide.

“Our team works hard to turn complex utility topics into materials that help keep our residents and businesses informed about what’s happening in our community,” said BWP’s Daniel Tunnicliff, Assistant General Manager of Customer Service and Marketing. “Being recognized by our peers for our communication efforts shows that we care about our customers and the community we serve.”

The APPA Excellence in Public Power Communication Awards highlight the impact made in the community by raising awareness of public power and leveraging of communications to help customers through the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more about Burbank Water & Power, visit https://www.burbankwaterandpower.com/.