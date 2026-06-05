Burbank Water & Power to Hold Town Hall Meeting Saturday

As discussions about utility costs continue across social media platforms such as Facebook and Nextdoor, Burbank Water and Power is encouraging residents to take those conversations beyond the comment section and into a community forum designed for direct dialogue.

BWP General Manager Mandip Samra will host a Town Hall meeting focused on utility billing, water and electric rates, system reliability, and the future of public power in Burbank. The event is intended to provide residents with an opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns, and receive information directly from utility leadership.

According to BWP, community members frequently express concerns about the cost of water and electricity, billing issues, and the reliability of utility services. Utility officials say those concerns are important and deserve more in-depth discussion than social media platforms can provide.

The town hall is being promoted as a direct line of communication between residents and BWP leadership, allowing participants to engage in conversations about decisions that affect their households and utility bills.

BWP officials emphasized that community involvement should extend beyond online comments and encouraged residents to attend the meeting, ask questions, and participate in discussions about the city’s utility services and future planning efforts.

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