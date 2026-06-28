The more you investigate the rich cultural and artistic community in Burbank the more amazing it becomes. W3TC dynamic mfunc tag refused: missing call:slug + hmac envelope.

In a bright studio tucked away in Burbank, the rhythmic thunder of hard shoes striking the floor echoes with centuries of tradition. Here, students from across Southern California gather to learn an art form that began in Ireland generations ago and today thrives under the guidance of one remarkable woman.

Margaret Cleary, director of Cleary Irish Dance, has spent a lifetime dedicated to preserving and sharing the culture, discipline, and joy of Irish dance. Her journey began thousands of miles away in London, where she grew up as one of five daughters in a proud Irish family determined to keep their heritage alive.

Today, that journey has come full circle, with Cleary leading one of the most respected Irish dance schools in the United States—and recently bringing a World Championship title home to Burbank.

Growing Up Irish in London

Born and raised in London to Irish parents, Cleary’s childhood was immersed in Irish culture.W3TC dynamic mfunc tag refused: missing call:slug + hmac envelope.

“My parents were adamant that we would be involved in every aspect of Irish culture,” she recalls. “All five of us learned Irish music and Irish dance.”

Irish dance classes were held in the local church hall and became as routine as school itself.

“Saturday morning was Irish dancing day,” she says. “It was just what everybody did.”

When many of her childhood friends stopped dancing during their teenage years, Cleary found herself becoming increasingly passionate about competition.

“I started winning championships, trophies, and medals,” she says with a laugh. “I always say Irish dancing is like a disease. Once you’re involved, you just can’t get away from it.”

That passion led her to Dublin, where she became certified as an Irish dance instructor in the early 1970s. What began as a way to support herself through college soon became a lifelong calling.

A Life of Adventure

Before establishing herself as a dance teacher, Cleary enjoyed an international career in the travel industry.

After earning a business degree from a London university, she worked throughout Europe, spending years in Greece, Spain, and even Romania during the Communist era.

It was in Greece that she met her future husband, an English chef whose career opportunity would ultimately change the course of their lives.

In 1984, the couple moved to Los Angeles after he accepted a position in Southern California.

Cleary’s first American job was an exciting one: working at the headquarters of the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

“It was an incredible experience,” she remembers.

At the time, Irish dance was not a major focus in her life. That would soon change.

A School is Born

When her daughter Katie was born in 1990, Cleary began searching for Irish dance opportunities for her child.

Finding few options available, she decided to create her own.

She had already been teaching adult social Irish dance classes since 1987, but in 1993 she launched a children’s program that would eventually become Cleary Irish Dance.

“The rest is history,” she says.

The school continued to grow steadily over the next two decades before establishing its permanent home in Burbank in 2012.

Today, while classes are also offered in Pasadena and Montrose, Burbank remains the heart of the operation.

Why Burbank?

For Cleary, choosing Burbank was an easy decision.

“I’ve always loved Burbank,” she says.

Her daughter attended Saint Francis Xavier School, and Cleary fondly remembers the strong sense of family and community she found there.

“Burbank is a very family-oriented community,” she says. “It seemed like the perfect place to base the studio.”

The city has rewarded that decision by becoming the headquarters of a dance program that attracts students from across Southern California.

Families regularly travel from Ventura, Thousand Oaks, Pasadena, Monrovia, Arcadia, Santa Monica, and even Orange County to attend classes.

Yet Cleary still hopes more local residents discover what exists right in their own backyard.

“We have this amazing facility and this amazing opportunity here in Burbank,” she says. “I’d love to see more Burbank families take advantage of it.”

More Than Dance

One of the biggest misconceptions about Irish dance, according to Cleary, is that participants must have Irish ancestry.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

Among her students is a dancer whose mother is from Thailand and whose father is from Mexico. Despite having no Irish heritage, he has become deeply passionate about Irish music and dance.

“You don’t have to be Irish,” Cleary says. “You just have to love it.”

She believes Irish dance offers far more than physical activity.

“It provides discipline, structure, teamwork, and goals,” she explains.

For boys especially, she sees tremendous value.

Many male students report that the intricate footwork improves agility and coordination, helping them excel in sports and other athletic pursuits.

“It’s a healthy, wholesome activity,” she says. “And it’s fun.”

Bringing Home a World Championship

This year marked one of the greatest achievements in the school’s history.

At the Irish Dance World Championships, competitors from around the globe gathered to compete at the highest level of the sport.

Cleary’s school sent two teams.

Both returned with extraordinary results.

One team captured the World Championship title, while another earned third place in the world.

The victory brought two coveted silver globes back to Burbank.

“They’re sitting in the studio right now,” Cleary says proudly.

The achievement represents decades of dedication—not only from students but from parents, teachers, and volunteers who support the program.

“It takes a village,” she says.

The Riverdance Effect

While Irish dance has existed for centuries, Cleary acknowledges that one production transformed the art form forever.

Riverdance introduced Irish dance to mainstream audiences worldwide and sparked an international explosion of interest.

“People don’t call and ask where they can learn Irish dancing,” Cleary says with a smile. “They call and ask where they can learn to Riverdance.”

The phenomenon helped spread Irish dance to countries around the globe.

As both a teacher and certified adjudicator, Cleary has judged competitions throughout Europe, South America, and Asia, witnessing firsthand how the tradition has evolved into a truly international art form.

Building Community Through Dance

Beyond competitions and championships, Cleary remains committed to community engagement.

The school performs extensively throughout the year, especially during Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Students visit retirement communities, participate in local events, and share Irish culture with audiences across the region.

The school also hosts two major Irish dance competitions annually at the Burbank Marriott Convention Center, attracting roughly 500 dancers from throughout the Western United States.

One special event even raises money for local animal rescue organizations, combining competition with charitable giving.

“It’s all positive,” Cleary says.

Looking Ahead

After decades of teaching, Cleary remains as enthusiastic as ever.

Her goals are simple: continue growing the school, introduce more people to Irish dance, and build an even stronger connection with the Burbank community.

She also dreams of seeing a larger Irish cultural celebration emerge in the city.

“I’d love to see some form of Irish festival in Burbank around Saint Patrick’s Day,” she says. “I’d be happy to be involved.”

Given her history of turning dreams into reality, it may only be a matter of time.

For now, students continue arriving at her studio from every corner of Southern California, eager to learn the steps, rhythms, and traditions that have shaped her life.

And thanks to Margaret Cleary, a little piece of Ireland continues to thrive in the heart of Burbank.

“If you can walk, you can dance.”

— Margaret Cleary

Originally Published in the Burbank Bla Bla – Living Arts Magazine – Written by: Brad M. Bucklin

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