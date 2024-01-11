Burbank Wrestlers Battle San Marino, And Win

The Bulldog boys win 66-18 and the girls prevail 27-24 over the Titans.

By Rick Assad

It was scheduled to take place on Kemp-Kallem Field, but because of cold weather that brought dew and a slippery surface to the wrestling mat, the event was quickly switched to the small gym and in less than an hour and half, the Burbank High boys’ and girls’ teams outscored San Marino in a Rio Hondo League wrestling match on Wednesday night before a capacity crowd.

On Senior Night, the boys romped past the Titans 66-18 while the girls escaped with a 27-24 triumph.

At 110 pounds, freshman Austin Desai defeated Ava Tuag on a first-round pin while at 125 pounds, Burbank senior Leilah Hernandez lost to Madelyn Lopez in a third-round stoppage via pin.

“We’re especially happy for Austin getting the win at 110, and she’s been juggling two sports all winter [with basketball] and Kendall [Chapman] moving up a weight class to secure the girls’ dual meet win on her Senior Night,” Burbank coach Jonathon O’Brien said.

At 145 pounds, Chapman defeated Maila Arambela over a three-round decision.

There were several Burbank girls’ winners through forfeit, and they included senior Erin Sarkasian at 235 pounds, Malia Manibog at 100 pounds, Chloe Soza at 155 pounds, junior Isabelle Ruiz at 170 pounds and freshman Gina Horvath at 190 pounds.

In the boys’ division and at 165 pounds, Burbank senior Dylan Vo fell in a first round pin to Michael David and in the 175-weight class, and Burbank freshman David Antansyen pinned Sam Xia in the opening round.

At 190 pounds, Burbank sophomore Albert Airapetian won via a first round pin over Travis Aguirre.

San Marino’s Julian Solis was victorious after a first-round pin of freshman Andre Takhmasian at 215 pounds.

“Although he lost, Andre showed great promise at 215. He is just a freshman who gave a former league champion a handful,” O’Brien noted. “Dylan also moved up a weight class to challenge a state qualifier [Michael David] and we appreciated his sacrifice and toughness rather than us forfeiting the weight class.”

At 285 pounds, San Marino’s Matthew Negroe stopped Maxim Pogosyan in a first-round pin.

At 113 pounds, Burbank freshman Samvel Marutyan earned a first-round stoppage via pin over Henry Kang.

Burbank junior Nathan Hinojosa scooped up a third-round halting via pin over Tom Satterwait

At 132 pounds, sophomore Jayden De La Rosa took out Santiago Perez with an opening round pin.

Burbank junior Richard Kalajyan took a second-round pin of Jack Gregson in the 144-weight class and senior Vahagn Ghazaryan captured an opening-round victory with a pin of Christian Oliveros.

In the boys’ section, a number of Burbank wrestlers won by forfeit and they included junior Daniel Hambardzumyan at 106 pounds, sophomore Tyler Huo at 126 pounds, freshman Sevak Arakelyen at 138 pounds and sophomore Arnold Tarverdyan at 157 pounds.

“All our boys who won their matches have been working really hard since August – for a sport that traditionally starts in November – so each of those wins were well earned,” O’Brien pointed out. “Last year we lost that dual 39-32. I think the score this year shows we’re heading in a positive direction.”

Romney De La Rosa is the assistant coach for the Bulldogs and added his assessment.

“I am really proud of the accomplishments of our wrestling program this year, now in its second year,” he said. “We are actively solidifying our position as a reputable program which was seen on the mat tonight.”

De La Rosa then added: “Notably both league victories this year were losses in the previous season, bringing us to a commendable 2-0 record in league competition,” he stressed. “Standout moments for me include Kendall Chapman securing a crucial win for the girls’ team and Richard Kalayan’s impressive comeback from a near loss to secure a pin. The entire team did great.”

Burbank’s next match is next Wednesday versus 10-time league champion La Canada, who have dominated the league the last several years.