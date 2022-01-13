BurbankBus Reinstates Low-rate Fares After Nearly Two Years of Free Service

The City of Burbank announced it will reinstate fares on BurbankBus and BurbankBus Senior & Disabled Transit after nearly two years of providing fare-free travel. BurbankBus will reinstate its one-dollar fares beginning February 1, 2022. The BurbankBus Senior & Disabled Transit one-dollar fare will resume a month later on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, to allow for more time to inform senior housing facilities of the change.

BurbankBus began offering free fares in March 2020 in response to COVID-19. During the course of the pandemic, City Transportation Services implemented multiple precautions to mitigate the virus, including mandatory mask-wearing and daily bus disinfecting. “It has been an honor to provide continuous, quality public transit service throughout the pandemic,” said Adam Emmer, Transportation Services Manager for the City of Burbank. “We have established COVID-19 protocols that continue to keep our riders and drivers safe.” All riders are reminded that Federal Law requires face masks to be worn when riding BurbankBus.

Payment of exact fare (one dollar) will be required at the time of boarding for BurbankBus riders beginning Tuesday, February 1, 2022. The transfer fare of one dollar from BurbankBus to Metro and the fifty-cent transfer fare from Metro to BurbankBus will also resume at that time. Riders are reminded to request a free BurbankBus transfer slip upon boarding (valid for up to 60 minutes). BurbankBus will continue to be free for riders who have the following:

Metro EZ Transit Pass

Any valid Metrolink ticket or pass 

Burbank Senior Activity Card

Access Rider ID Card (TAP Card): Personal Care Attendant (PCA) must pay regular fare

Children under five years old: Up to two children under age five may travel for free with each fare-paying passenger

BurbankBus offers three local routes that provide easy access to employment hubs and convenient connections to local amenities and regional transportation services. BurbankBus is an affordable, eco-friendly ride. The bus fare is one dollar, and the entire fleet operates on clean-burning natural gas. In addition to local routes, BurbankBus offers direct, curb-to-curb transportation services to any destination within the city for Burbank’s senior and disabled residents. For more information about BurbankBus or BurbankBus Senior & Disabled Transit, call (818) 246-4258 or visit www.burbankbus.org.