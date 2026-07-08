California is used to capturing the world’s attention. Its sunny climes, sandy beaches, and the fact that it is the entertainment capital have always meant that it enjoys its time in the spotlight. Sports has also been an important part of the region’s lifestyle, with the Dodgers and Rams being the top local teams at the moment.

The FIFA World Cup is currently enjoying its time in our region as well, with many of the online sports betting sites in California offering up-to-date prices.

Some of the most talented athletes on the planet have come to make the Los Angeles region home, but there are plenty who are born and bred as well, including many from Burbank itself. As we all enjoy yet another stunning summer of sports, here are some of the best athletes who were born in our wonderful city.

Glenn Davis, Football

Born the day after Christmas in 1924, Glenn Davis played football at Bonita High School alongside his brother, with whose help he led the team to its first-ever championship. “Mr. Outside”, as he was known for his rushing ability, had planned to attend USC but was then sponsored by West Point and went there instead.

The holder of school rushing records that still stand today, Davis was a consensus All-American three years running and was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy on two occasions before finally winning it in 1946. Taken by the Lions with the second overall pick of the 1947 NFL Draft, Davis was forced to fulfil his Army obligations before beginning his pro football career with the LA Rams in 1950, where he then won another title and was named to the Pro Bowl.

Injuries cut short his pro football career, but not before he dated the iconic actress, Elizabeth Taylor. Davis died in 2005 but did get to see the Bonita High Stadium named in his honor in 1987.

Natasha Kuchiki, Figure Skating

California has been home to hockey teams for decades now, but ice sports are not the first ones you would normally associate with the region. That didn’t stop Burbank native Natasha Kuchiki from excelling at figure skating in an athletic career that hit its height when she won the pairs figure skating bronze at the 1991 World Championships.

Both Natasha’s parents were professional figure skaters who had met while working as part of the Ice Capades. So, Kuchicki started young, entering skating tournaments as a child, and ultimately won numerous medals at the US Championships in the late 1980s. After competing at the 1992 Winter Olympics, Kuchiki embarked on a successful professional career, following in the skates of her parents. She is now coaching the stars of tomorrow.

Sandy Neilson, Swimming

Later known as Sandy Bell, Neilson won a 100-yard freestyle title while at El Monte High School and set a number of records before attending the University of California, Santa Barbara, where she was a member of the swim team and a three-time All-American. But by that time, she was also already a multi-gold-medal Olympic champion.

Neilson was only ranked number three in the US ahead of the 1972 Munich Summer Games, but went on to win the 100-meter freestyle, following up by claiming gold in both the 4×100-meter-freestyle and 4×100 meter-medley relays. She was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 1986, but competed in the US Olympics Trials in 1988 and 1992. Her performance in 1996 was so impressive that the comeback of the year award was named after her.

Daniel Steres, Soccer

One local star who will be paying very close attention to the USMNT’s progress at the FIFA World Cup will be Burbank-born David Steres. He soon became a fan of the LA Galaxy and showed a talent for soccer at an early age, eventually winning a scholarship to play at San Diego State. He played four years for the Aztecs and was named as the team MVP in his senior year.

Steres was initially drafted by Chivas USA in 2012 but didn’t end up signing a contract, instead playing for a number of USL teams over the next few years. After two strong seasons with the team’s USL Pro team, Steres fulfilled a lifelong dream in 2016, signing a first-team contract with the LA Galaxy. He would spend six seasons with the team before being traded to the Houston Dynamo. It was in Texas that he won the 2023 US Open Cup. Figure 2 Our climate has helped many athletes achieve their goals – Source: Unsplash

Figure 2 Our climate has helped many athletes achieve their goals – Source: Unsplash

Max Homa, Golf

Born in Burbank in 1990, Max Homa benefited from the California climate to pursue a career in golf, showing a talent in high school that earned him a scholarship to play the sport at the University of California, Berkley. He won a number of tournaments and championships during that time and competed as an amateur at the 2013 US Open. He was also selected for the Walker Cup squad in the same year and turned professional immediately after.

In the 13 years of his pro career so far, Homa has been ranked as high as fifth in the world, and has six PGA Tour wins to his name, as well as one European and two Kom Ferry Tour triumphs. His best performance in a major was his tie for third at the 2023 Masters, but he has also tied for 10th at The Open. He is currently considered one of the best golfers in the world and is just one of the latest global athlete stars to hail from right here in Burbank, California.