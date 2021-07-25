Burbank’s favorite event is back! After a 16 month hiatus due to the pandemic, the Magnolia Park Merchants Association is relaunching their monthly Ladies and Gents Night Out Event, but with a new name. The association board changed the name to Magnolia Park Night Out last month to create a more inclusive feel and to let the community know that all are welcome at the event. The first monthly event will be held on Friday, July 30th from 6:00-9:00pm.

The event was recently voted as Best Burbank Event in the myBurbank’s Best 2021 Contest, and it has been a community staple for the last 10 years. The event takes place on the last Friday of every month between January and October and stretches from Hollywood Way to Catalina St. on Magnolia Blvd. The street is lined with food trucks and the stores stay open for late night shopping while hosting discounts, live music, face painting, henna, ballon artists, and more.

The July 30th event is the first one after the state opened back up to outdoor events. The association will be starting with fewer trucks in the next couple months to allow for adequate distancing and to allow for more sidewalk room for walking and shopping. While many stores shut down during the pandemic, Magnolia Park saw a huge turn around and many boutiques opened up along the shopping district in the last year. New stores like Le Petit Parisien-a french product boutique, Best Friend Central-a woman’s clothing boutique, and KB5 Design Studio-a creative collective of designers, all recently opened in the Magnolia Park Night Out area.

Magnolia Blvd remains open to thru traffic for the event and does not close the street down like the association’s other event, Holiday in the Park. “No Parking” signs along Magnolia reserve space for the food trucks to park, but there is adequate parking on the sides streets and public parking lots.

For more information on Magnolia Park Night Out and for a list of trucks that will be coming to the event, visit www.visitmagnoliapark.com.