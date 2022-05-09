Burbank’s Lincoln Beer Company Wins Silver Award at World Beer Cup

Lincoln Beer Company claimed a silver award in the 2022 World Beer Cup, a global beer competition that evaluates beers from around the world and recognizes the most outstanding brewers and their beers.

Awards were given in 103 beer-style categories during the World Beer Cup award ceremony on May 5, 2022 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minnesota.

Lincoln Beer Company was awarded a silver award in the American—Style Pilsener beer style category for its Mosaic Pilser, a crisp and clean single-hop Pilsner that’s light in color and brewed with Mosaic hops. Lincoln Beer Company is a 15-bbl microbrewery located in Burbank, CA USA that specializes in Pilsners, Lagers and IPAs. The Company is owned by husband and wife duo Patrick and Laura Dunn and opened in 2016. They have a tasting room and beer garden at their location in Burbank near the Hollywood Airport.

“We make fun juice for a living, emphasizing flavor and mouthfeel for the best tasting experience.” said Patrick Dunn, Brewer and Owner at Lincoln Beer Company.

World Beer Cup winners were selected by an international panel of 226 beer judges from 28 countries. Widely regarded as the “Olympics of Beer,” the 2022 World Beer Cup was the largest competition to date with 10,542 entries from 2,493 breweries in 57 countries.

Presented by the Brewers Association, the World Beer Cup has been held biennially since 1996, to celebrate the art and science of brewing by recognizing outstanding achievement. For additional information, visit the World Beer Cup website.

After the 2022 World Beer Cup at CBC Minneapolis, the competition is moving from biennially to an annual competition to raise the stakes with a more frequent competition to celebrate international brewing excellence.

Lincoln Beer Company is known for its variety of IPAs, lagers and unique flavor combinations like Habanero Vanilla Red Ale. The Company has also partnered with The Simpsons to create Duff Crafted Lager and Actor Danny Trejo on Trejo’s Cerveza Mexican Lager, among others.