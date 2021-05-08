Burroughs Baseball Hands Crescenta Valley First Pacific League Loss

Aidan Cremarosa tosses a one-hitter with nine strikeouts in a 2-0 blanking of the visiting Falcons.

By Rick Assad

Aidan Cremarosa had the kind of game that players can only dream about.

Not only was the junior the winning pitcher after tossing a one-hit, nine-strikeout, complete-game shutout, the right-hander also stroked a two-run double for the game’s only runs as Burroughs High handed Crescenta Valley a 2-0 setback in a Pacific League game at Tomahawk Field on Friday night.

After seven consecutive victories in league play, the Falcons absorbed their first loss.

“On the mound and in the box I felt calm. I just felt very calm. Everything was working,” said Cremarosa, who chipped in with two base hits. “I was trying to hit my spots and trying not to throw too hard. The curveball was really working today.”

Cremarosa’s arsenal includes a two-seam and a four-seam fastball, curveball and a change-up, and they were working to near perfection against the Falcons.

“CV was a big target for us. We tried to split with them because they beat us the last time,” Cremarosa said.

In two innings, the second and the seventh, Cremarosa retired the side in order.

The sixth inning began with sophomore Sebastian Zamora getting hit by an offering from junior Jameson Ferraro, who went six innings, surrendering seven hits with 10 strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter.

Zamora then stole second base, and after junior Andrew Chapman lined to shortstop, junior Mason Medina, who finished with two singles, had a base hit to right center.

Up came Cremarosa, who promptly lined a double to deep left field as Zamora and Medina crossed the plate.

The Bears (6-8 overall and 4-3 in league) played splendid ball all-around as did the Falcons (13-5 and 7-1).

“A great pitching performance by Aidan. I don’t think we could have asked for a better start coming from our guy,” Burroughs coach Matt Magallon said. “This is our dude. We depend on him for a lot and he came through.”

Magallon said this may have been the biggest win so far and it’s going to get even better.

“We out-hit them and we out-pitched them and good things happen when you do those things,” he said. “CV’s always good and Coach [Phil] Torres runs a fantastic program. We have a young team and they grew up fast. They allowed the game to come to them. They grew up tonight. It was a learning moment for these guys. We have great senior leadership.”

Cremarosa faced four batters in the first inning allowing just a one-out walk to senior Luca Cuneo, who stole second base and went to third on a wild pitch.

In the second, Cremarosa fanned the leadoff hitter, senior Brenden Pehar and then retired senior Robert DeLeon on a grounder to second base and senior Evan Aceytuno on a pop up to second base.

In the third frame, the Falcons managed a leadoff walk from freshman Jacob Deno and a sacrifice bunt from sophomore Nico Terenzi.

Cremarosa then fanned senior Rowan Respecio, who attempted a bunt that went foul.

Cunero lined to left field and senior Emilio Velis was retired on a fly out to left.

Ferraro opened the fourth inning by flying out to center field. Pehar then drew a walk.

Cremarosa fanned DeLeon looking, but allowed a single up the middle to Aceytuno as Pehar raced to second base. Deno struck out swinging to end the inning.

Terenzi was called out on strikes to open the fifth inning, but Respecio walked against Cremarosa, who issued four base on balls.

The second out came when Cremarosa picked off Respecio and the inning came to a conclusion when Cuneo grounded to second base.

Velis struck out swinging to begin the sixth inning and Ferraro reached base on an error and then swiped second base.

Pehar then fanned swinging and pinch hitter, junior Luke Steel, bounced back to Cremarosa to conclude the frame.

The Falcons went meekly in the seventh inning as Aceytuno grounded to first base and Deno fanned swinging as did Terenzi to end the contest.

“Their guy pitched a great game. We had some chances and the throwing error hurt on the line drive,” said longtime Crescenta Valley coach Phil Torres.

Senior Brandon Mendez contributed a pair of singles for the Bears and they came in the third inning and the sixth.