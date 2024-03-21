Burroughs Baseball Outlasts La Canada

Pitching was the key and it was something that both Burroughs and La Canada highs had working Thursday when the two teams faced off.

The difference was that Burroughs didn’t make the few errors that the visiting Spartans did and held on for a 2-1 victory.



“Kyle Smith, it was his first start this year. He did great. He gave up one bad pitch, but it’s no big deal,” Burroughs coach Matt Magallon said. “You have to score more than one run to beat us. Elvis (Moreno) came in and shut the door and did a fantastic job. (Ryan) Walsh does what he does. That’s why he’s our guy.”



Burroughs (12-2) has Magallon excited about the future.



“This team, they are competitors and they are very young, which is really exciting,” he said. “We have a lot of guys coming back, which is nice.”



La Canada (4-5-1) got on the board in the second inning as freshman left fielder Joe Bell took advantage of the one bad pitch that Smith made and placed it over the right field fence and into Memorial Field for a solo home run.



Both teams managed just three hits each.



Burroughs tied things in the third inning when Nicolas Fritz singled home Nate Chapman, who had singled and stole second.



Burroughs scored the winning run in the sixth inning. Dylan Conahan reached base when La Canada first baseman Tyler Breckheimer was ruled to have taken his foot off the bag when he stretched to catch a ball thrown to him.

Conahan stole second base and scored when Bell was unable to catch a fly ball by Burroughs Elliot Ross that allowed the freshman third baseman to reach second base.